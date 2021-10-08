Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Deborah Ross introduced the Ransom Disclosure Act. To provide better information on ransomware attacks.

Specifically, ransomware law would require victims to disclose the ransom payment within 48 hours.

In effect, Elizabeth Warren said, “My bill with Congresswoman Deborah Ross would set out disclosure requirements when ransoms are paid. And it would let us know how much money cybercriminals are extracting from US entities to finance criminal enterprises. And it would help us protect them.

In particular, according to the 2021 report from cybersecurity firm SonicWall. The bill comes as ransomware attacks grew 62% worldwide. And 158% only in North America.

Furthermore, the firm called 2020 the “perfect storm” for such attacks. Since the shift to digital increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ransom Disclosure Act

Ultimately, their goal is to strengthen understanding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). On how cyber criminal gangs operate.

In this regard, Elizabeth Warren said: “Ransomware attacks are increasing. Despite multifaceted efforts to address the problem. So learning more about how money flows clandestinely can help authorities develop and implement more effective prevention and detention strategies.

For her part, Deborah Ross said: “Ransomware attacks are becoming more common every year. Threatening our national security, economy and critical infrastructure.

Ransomware attacks pose serious threats to people in North Carolina & beyond. We saw just how detrimental they can be in the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack. That’s why I introduced legislation with @SenWarren to bolster our understanding & ways of addressing ransomware payments. – Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) October 5, 2021

Main points of the project

Specifically, the four main points of the Ransom Disclosure Act are:

Require ransomware victims (excluding individuals) to disclose information about ransom payments. No later than 48 after the payment date. That includes the amount demanded from the hacker and the amount he paid, along with the type of currency. The victim should include any known information about the hacker. Request DHS to make public the information disclosed during the previous year. Excluding any identifying information about the entities that paid the reimbursements Request DHS to create a website. Through which people can voluntarily report ransom payments Assign the Secretary of Homeland Security. To conduct a study on the commonalities between ransomware attacks and the degree to which cryptocurrency has facilitated these attacks. And, provide recommendations to protect information systems. Strengthen cybersecurity.

It is worth distinguishing, as noted by Deborah Ross: “US investors are not yet required to report on ransomware payments. Which, according to her, is key to countering ransomware attacks.

Ultimately, for this to take effect, the bill must first be voted on in the Senate. Then in the House of Representatives. And finally be signed by President Joe Biden.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Newton Lee: “As the world is increasingly interconnected, everyone shares the responsibility to secure cyberspace.”

