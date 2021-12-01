11/30/2021 at 8:49 PM CET

The president of Athletic Club, Aitor elizegiHe admitted “mistakes” made during his term, which he will not try to extend in the next elections to which he has already announced that he will not run, but he also wanted to “thank the trust” and “respect” received.

In her opening speech of the Extraordinary Assembly held at the Euskalduna Palace, Elizegi said that, despite having had “more meetings than there have been days in the legislature,” she has not managed to get what was expected from them.

“I felt like I was either late or not with enough answers”, he pointed out, and regretted the “difficult moments” that this has entailed for him.

In the Assembly this Tuesday, the Board of Directors tries to approve the budget for the 2021-2022 season that the compromisarios partners, the representatives of the social mass of the entity, pushed back in the Ordinary Assembly of last October 23.

“I have made many mistakes and I also hope that the odd hit”, said in words with the flavor of farewell, an Elizegi grateful “for the trust in the Board and the professionals for their time and their sincerity.”

“Mila ezker (thank you) for your time and respect,” the Bilbao chef concluded a brief seven-minute speech in which he also left a warning for the future: “Times are coming, while exciting, difficult because rivals are pressing. Although that does not mean that I believe in this project and this club. ”