10/23/2021 at 5:13 PM CEST

President Aitor Elizegi only carried out the accounts of last season in . Club General Assembly, which took place this Saturday in San Mamés, an appointment in which he announced that he will not stand in the next elections, which he confirmed for June 2022, and in which he was disapproved of the management and budget of this season.

At the annual appointment with the delegates, a total of 1,205 representing the more than 43,000 members With those that the rojiblanca entity has, Elizegi saw how the highest decision-making body of the club rejected the management of the entity, which in the last two years this Board of Directors separated from economic matters. He did so with 381 votes in favor (41.8 percent) and 492 against (54).

The delegates, among whom 910 voted, also threw back the budget for this season, of 140.8 million euros and with the estimated loss of 5.4 million due to the latest effects of the pandemic. The result was 402 votes in favor (44.1%) and 478 against (52.5).

In that budget was included the ‘covid fee’ of 120 euros to each partner that the Board of Directors proposed, although always without anyone paying more money than established in the annual fee.

Instead, the Assembly approved the accounts for the previous year 2020-2021, which presented a negative balance of 24.6 million, a figure that practically coincides with the money from membership fees that was completely stopped in 2020. It was done with 520 votes in favor (57.1%) and 368 against ( 40.4%).

The Assembly also approved Elizegi the entry of a new director on its Board, César Saez Hidalgo.

Although the endorsement or not of the management, the accounts of the previous year and the budget of this season is always the most relevant of the appointment of presidents and boards of directors of Athletic with the delegates, on this occasion they were somewhat overshadowed by the announcement of Elizegi that he was not going to seek re-election in a forthcoming election that he confirmed for June 2022.

“This is the last time I defend a budget from this lectern. Be clear“, said the rojiblanco president to close the half-hour speech with which he opened a General Assembly that lasted more than six hours.

Elizegi thus closed an intervention in which he repeatedly asked for “consensus” and “union” and in which he promised to “accompany” and “be by the side” of whoever is in charge of the entity in the future from “where appropriate”.

The Bilbao chef also emphasized in his speech on the social strength of Athletic, revealing that the Basque club has more members now “than in January 2020”, just before the arrival of the covid pandemic.

“We are more than in January 2020,” he congratulated himself, recalling the effects of the pandemic during a mandate that began at the end of December 2018, assessing the response that the staff had in that scenario and making a defense of the “unique model and different “from Athletic to playing with players from the land compared to those who” go on the market every summer to balance budgets.

“We don’t want the Newcastle or Superleague model. We don’t want Monday night hours at 9pm. I am not interested in that content if it depends on leaving . people out of this stadium. I highly doubt that that is profitable“, he defended.

Elizegi considered that, although “playing three finals is very good and lifting a title is very good, they do not compensate” the fact that the fans could not accompany the team in Seville in the final of the Super Cup won and the two of the Copa del King lost from last season.

The president of Athletic appreciated the presence in the Assembly of the general director of the club, Jon Berasategi, after the death of his father this Friday.