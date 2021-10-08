Ridings-Bairamov

Darío Pérez

The Russian settled in Spain Elkhan bairamov (1-15, 1 KO) is one of the paradigms of modest boxing in Spain in recent years. After a great performance in Valdemoro against Iker Fernández, his story is one more example that in boxing, and more so in our country, anything is possible.

Bairamov tells us his personal story: «My mother lived in Spain for many years, I studied here at school and in high school, but I went to Russia to do my military service and I stayed there working as a nightclub doorman; as I am small, they did not catch me in clubs in the center, but in the suburbs, and there are not so many police there and fights are common, so I forged myself as a boxer ».

The Russian continues to relate his most recent time: «In 2017, I returned to Spain. I came to renew documents and visit my mother, while I always trained boxing alone, did weights and ran. I was already 27 years old, and I started fighting as an amateur a bit, but it wasn’t paid, so I decided to go professional. For two years, I was combining working as a goalkeeper in Russia and fighting in Spain, but the promoters were not interested in paying for the flight, the 500 euros of the bag went to that. So until 2019, that my manager suggested that I live here to be able to compensate me more for the issue of boxing. There in Siberia there wasn’t much work, so in ten years I looked the same, so I decided to take a risk trying to become a real boxer. I have worked in construction, construction, a supermarket, now I have the Torre Force gym here in Torrevieja… And now I will finally start training boxing ».

Perplexed by what he heard, we requested clarification on his last sentence and he confesses that «I am going to go to a professional boxing class for the first time, to do technique, to learn coordination and reflexes. Now I am going to go to classes in Elche, and I will give better results because I will go to Kiko Martínez’s gym. I have never trained boxing, I have not sparred in my life, now I have met new people, new promoters, in Valdemoro I met a manager like Ricky Pow and I have contacted Vicente, Kiko’s trainer, to go train there. I know that until now I was not doing well, that it is not the right thing to do, but I have always trained alone, on my own: weights, bag, crossfit, but without anyone to supervise me or colleagues. Let’s see if now I get boxing skills and I can finally call myself a boxer »he says with bright eyes of encouragement.

On how he deals with fights, he tells us about his experience a few days ago in Valdemoro: «I know that Iker, the other boy, is an amateur champion, but there is always a small probability that a blow from me could put the fight on my side. I have had good fights taking down great rivals, and I hold on to that small probability that I tell you ».

Delving into it, in the role of being called to be the victim of the young ascendant with the idea that he will lose, Bairamov does not lose his smile and assumes that «You have to overcome yourself, win yourself to be invincible. I often lose, but I have not backed down and that is for me to get a victory. The hand is raised to the opponent, yes, but I think that one thing is to lose and another to surrender, and people like it when you don’t back down in a fight ». From now on, he will add technique to that courage that has characterized him to date.

