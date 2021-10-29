Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo received millions of dollars for not reporting Patrick Dempsey for abuse. Isaiah Washington, actor of the famous television series, made this situation known and others more.

The book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by journalist Lynette Rice was recently published. In this post, several nasty details of the cast were revealed and the most scandalous involves Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

Ellen Pompeo received millions of dollars for not reporting the abuse of Patrick Dempsey

Isaiah Washington (Dr. Burke) said on the radio program “KBLA Talk 1580 Washington” that Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Shepherd) was a rude and abusive person and that, on many occasions, he took it out on his co-workers when he could not control your stress levels.

But Isaiah Washington made another statement that caused even more shock to the radio show’s audience, as well as Grey’s Anatomy fans.

Isaiah Washington assured that Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Gray) considered denouncing Patrick Dempsey for the terrible attitudes that the actor had with her and with the rest of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy.

Ellen Pompeo was willing to denounce Patrick Dempsey during the boom of the #MeeToo movement, but this did not happen.

Isaiah Washington revealed that Ellen Pompeo would have received 5 million dollars for not making any type of complaint; she accepted the money and the course of the Grey’s Anatomy series continued the same.

On the other hand, in the book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy”, several colleagues from the series stated that Patrick Dempsey’s attitudes caused them post-traumatic stress.

In addition, some members of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy assured that Patrick Dempsey is a rude, toxic, racist and classist person.

Isaiah Washington reveals he suffered racism from Patrick Dempsey

Isaiah Washington also revealed that his relationship with Patrick Dempsey was not the best, because in the first seasons of Grey’s Anatomy they were the highest paid male actors and that aroused jealousy in Dempsey.

Isaiah Washington recounted that in 2006 Patrick Dempsey was late to the set of Grey’s Anatomy, prompting his attention.

But, Isaiah Washington said during an interview that Patrick Dempsey took it out on him and verbally and physically assaulted him.

However, Isaiah said that this situation was never disclosed, even commented that the version that sounded outside the Grey’s Anatomy forum pointed out that Isaiah had offended TR Knight (Dr. O’Maley) for being homosexual.

The production forced Isaiah Washington to apologize and thus managed to continue in the hit series, but it did not last long and his participation ended in season 3 and he made a guest appearance in season 10.

Source: SDP