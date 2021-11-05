Grey’s Anatomy It is one of the most successful series in the United States industry, enjoying a longevity that few are able to boast. Over the years we have learned of numerous scandals on the set of this production, and recently another involving Ellen Pompeo joins the list. According to new statements from one of the actors (via US Weekly), the Meredith Gray interpreter received $ 5 million for keeping quiet about Patrick Dempsey’s abuse in Grey’s Anatomy.

Do not miss: Timothée Chalamet refuses to comment on the allegations against Armie Hammer

Released in 2005 and produced by Shonda rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy has had numerous ups and downs throughout its season, firing and receiving many actors whose characters very occasionally did not have a development and a conclusion to the height of the circumstances, misfortunes caused by friction on the set. There are few rumors and conversations about Rhimes making the decision to kill her characters due to differences with the stars, after all, she is one of the most powerful women in America’s television industry.

A few days ago, El País reported on the revelations of How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, a book written by Lynette rice in which he shows the dirty laundry of the series. James Parriott, producer, was one of many people who gave their testimony about the chaos on set, exposing Dempsey: “I knew I could stop production whenever I wanted and scare people. People from the chain and the studio came and talked to him. I think he was just fed up with the show. He and Shonda they attacked each other all the time. “

We invite you to read: Judge rejects for the fourth time to dismiss the lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard

Isaiah Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke in Grey’s Anatomy, stated for the podcast of Tavis smiley that Ellen pompeo “It took $ 5 million under the table during the heyday of the #MeToo era not to tell the world how toxic and disgusting it really was Patrick Dempsey. ” Isaiah He also shared his perspective on the actor’s presence:

I was the highest paid person on that show, along with Patrick Dempsey. Apparently it was known, so there was a lot of resentment. I get it, but it was based on my roles and my resume. I can’t help it. They called him Pilot Poison. Nobody wanted him on the show. They wanted Rob Lowe. He wasn’t a good guy from day one. But he liked me and once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘Do you really believe it?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’

Although some agree that Grey’s Anatomy should end, the series continues. Ellen pompeo told CBS in March that, as a producer, she is thinking about where to take the story, but at the moment she does not feel sure of the way. It’s clear that Shondaland still has a powerful gold mine in this series and they don’t want to let it go so easily.

In the meantime, Rhimes The second season of Bridgerton is about to premiere – 92%, the Netflix series that drove everyone crazy in December of last year. Shonda She smelled success in the literary saga of Julia Quinn and little by little she will adapt each of the novels, and yes, very committed to diversity and representation. At the moment there is no release date on the platform, however, recently the first preview was shown through social networks; again a passionate romance and a lot of drama awaits us.

You may also be interested in: Confirmed remake of Macario with writer of A Fantastic Woman