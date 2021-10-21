Netflix got into a serious bind several days ago by releasing the stand-up special, The Closer, starring the comedian Dave chappelle. The content includes some jokes about the LGBT community that have been considered as transphobic; Although some Netflix workers (including a trans girl) spoke out about it and were even suspended for speaking on a high-ranking board, the company’s content director, Ted Sarandossaid at first that such material has no impact in the real world.

Of course, the above caused outrage and the disgust was noted on social networks. Queer Netflix employees raised their voices in one of the official accounts and this Wednesday a strike began at the company’s offices that seeks to enforce transgender voices, demanding more inclusive and LGBT content. In this context, Elliot Page and Lilly Wachowski have sent messages of support to the workers of the red giant, encouraging the strike and calling for greater diversity in the catalog, as well as attention and defense of trans lives.

I’m with trans, non-binary and BIPOC employees [negros, indígenas y personas de color] on Netflix who are fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace. #NetflixWalkout

#NetflixWalkout If you’re not defending trans lives, you need to take a good look at who YOU ​​ARE standing with. Good luck everyone today!

Ted Sarandos tried to appease things through a long interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he admits his error and insensitivity regarding the series, film or content such as that of Chappelle They have no real-world impact: “I can tell you I screwed up with those statements in two ways. [… ] I should have acknowledged in those emails that a group of our employees was suffering from a business decision we made. ” Although he assured that from now on the company will listen to trans voices more often, that did not prevent the strike from starting this Wednesday and spreading on networks with the hashtag #NetflixWalkout.

The truth is that Netflix refused to withdraw The Closer from the catalog. Ted Sarandos He justifies the decision by mentioning the existence of different audiences, along with the need to create content on different topics: “We have to entertain the world, part of that challenge means that you have audiences with different tastes, different sensitivities, different beliefs. You can’t really please everyone or the content would be pretty boring. ” In accordance with Sarandos, Netflix advocates for freedom of expression, ensuring that removing content from Chappelle would be to restrict it.

The Hollywood Reporter He reported that, B. Pagels-Minor, one of the employees who organized the strike was fired on Friday for releasing confidential company information. For the news outlet he spoke about his actions:

When I thought about why I was participating, it is because I want my son not to grow up with content that hates me. I want my son to grow up in a world where he sees that his father, a black trans person, because I exist, contrary to what the special says, contrary to what many people who value me say, is an important person too.

It’s clear that Netflix will do a lot more for its LGBT employees from now on. The company has declared its full willingness to talk about new perspectives and together they will march towards creating material with diverse and inclusive content. Times keep changing in the age of streaming and bigger things are coming.

