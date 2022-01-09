Elliot Page shows the progress of his hormonalization process

The famous actor Elliot Page recently posed shirtless and also showed the progress of his process of hormonalization, something that undoubtedly has him very proud and also his fans.

Elliot Page is one of the celebrities who has proudly declared himself transgender, because a few months ago, the actor from Juno and El origen publicly announced that it had begun a hormonalization process in order to reassign its gender.

In addition, the actor He also made known to Time magazine how good he felt to have taken this big step in his life.

Hi friends. I want to share that I am trans, my pronouns are he / they and my name is Elliot, I feel lucky to write this. To be here. To have come to this place in my life, “he declared on his social networks.

This is how the actor throughout these months has become an example to follow for millions of people who still hid what they really want to be.

This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude for having reached this point in my life is mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety. I wanted to be a boy and I felt like a boy, “Elliot told Time magazine.

As you may remember, last May, Elliot shared a shirtless photo for the first time and was proud of the changes his physical appearance has had after the use of drugs to inhibit female hormones in order to modify gender identity.

However, now, Elliot returned to share another shirtless photograph in which he showed his marked abdomen.

And just one day after sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, Elliot already has almost two million likes and thousands of positive comments from his fans and friends.

On the other hand, going back a bit, Elliot began his career with roles in some television shows.

His first starring role in the cinema was in the 2005 drama Hard Candy, however, his take off came with his characterization of the main character in the 2007 film Juno, by Jason Reitman, which earned him nominations for the Award. Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Additionally, he also won the Independent Spirit Award, an MTV Movie Award, and a Teen Choice Award.