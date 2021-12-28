The satellites of Starlink Internet Services, a division of Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, had two fairly close encounters with the Chinese space station this year, according to a report published by the Asian country.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has again been embroiled in criticism, this time from China, which has filed complaints against SpaceX with the UN space agency.

The reason for such a stir is the possible collision that the Chinese station avoided against two of its satellites, belonging to Starlink Internet Services, a division of the company, on July 1 and October 21 of this year. China, faced with the imminent shock, was forced to make evasive movements.

“For security reasons, the Chinese Space Station implemented preventive control to avoid collisions,” China said in a document posted on the website of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. The complaints at the moment have not been independently verified.

After the complaint is made public, Musk, Starlink and even the United States came under heavy criticism on the Chinese platform Weibo, very similar to Twitter. The satellites are “American space warfare weapons” some published, and “Musk is a new weapon created by the US government and military,” others claimed.

And it is that Musk is well known in this Asian country, however Few of their feats seem positive to them. His electric car company Tesla is coming under increasing scrutiny from regulatory bodies and coupled with this incident, the criticism is more than served.

With this problem on the table, Scientists wanted to take advantage and once again express their concern for collision risks in space and have asked world governments to share information on the 30,000 satellites and other space debris estimated to orbit the Earth.

On the part of SpaceX there are already almost 1,900 satellites which have been launched as part of the Starlink network (and it plans to roll out thousands more).

All this worries and a lot because it is not the first time that a space station has faced problems with other objects in space. In November of this year, the International Space Station was forced to carry out a maneuver to avoid a piece of garbage. Days later it emerged that the problem originated from Russian missile experiments.

Also taking into account all the missions that are being launched, it is very likely that without prior regulation, this problem will persist and it becomes more dangerous in the future.