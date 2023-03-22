Elon Musk and the failure of autonomous driving at Tesla, what are the reasons?

John Bernal was one of the engineers in charge of working on autonomous driving at Tesla. When Elon Musk forced to remove the system’s radar sensors, Bernal criticized it, arguing that it would affect security.

This led to his departure from the company.

The system has not yet been improved, accidents are increasing and the authorities in the United States have Tesla under the microscope.

Bernal spoke with The Washington Post about the topic. “The system was moving slowly internally, but the public wanted a product in their hands as soon as possible,” he related. “Elon keeps tweeting that he’s coming, but we’re nowhere near.”

Bernal’s role at Tesla was as a test operator for the autopilot department. He made it clear that full autonomous driving was not yet fit for the roads: he ended up getting fired.

When Bernal saw the chaos that Twitter became after the arrival of Elon Musk, he stated: “Nobody believed that working for Elon was like that, until they saw how Twitter operated. It’s the tip of the iceberg”.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving is still in development, and after several delays over the past few years, the light at the end of the tunnel is still a long way off.

The unfulfilled prediction of Elon Musk that generated a boom in Tesla

In April 2019, Musk predicted: “By the middle of next year we will have more than a million Tesla cars with self-driving hardware on the road.”

He added that it would be software so reliable that “the driver could sleep at the wheel,” according to The Washington Post.

Investors believed Musk’s words, and in 2020 the stock soared. But self-driving, three years after that boom, still does not appear.

FILE – The Tesla logo is displayed on a 2020 Model X vehicle in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) AP (David Zalubowski/AP)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has raised several reports regarding problems with Tesla cars. Among them, the collisions against parked emergency vehicles stand out, which even left people dead.

“The radars aren’t the only reason Tesla is having trouble, but they are a big one,” said Missy Cummings, a former NHTSA senior safety adviser.

Musk goes about his business, not listening to advice or criticism. “Musk’s resistance to suggestions led to a culture of deference,” former Tesla employees tell The Washington Post. Thus, for the remaining engineers it is easier to say “yes” to what the tycoon asks for, than to show him the reality.

For now, it’s 2023 and Tesla’s self-driving system is conspicuous by its absence.