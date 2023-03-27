Elon Musk and “the trait that differentiates him from the rest of humanity”, according to his friend Navaid Farooq

We probably know everything (or almost everything) about Elon Musk thanks to the Internet. CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, founder of dozens of companies, business creator and praised by many of his colleagues, analysts and billionaires.

But when a mortal with little protagonist talks about the tycoon, it is even more interesting because it seems to offer a more human look at what Musk really is.

According to a report published on the website of Business Insider that Navaid Farooq, Elon’s classmate at Queen’s University in Kingston (Ontario, Canada) and with whom he became friends since the first year, revealed “the trait that differentiates him from the rest of humanity”.

Farooq and Musk lived in the same residence when they were students. When he enrolled, after exchanging his native South Africa for Canada, the world’s richest man was 17 years old.

How is Elon Musk different from the rest?

Farooq, raised in Geneva, Switzerland, can say that he knows Elon Musk very well. They spent many hours together and shared interests such as strategy games and having lived abroad.

Elon Musk and his college friend Navaid Farooq in 1990.

Knowing him better than anyone led Farooq to define the trait that best defines and distinguishes Musk from other people: “When Elon gets into something, he develops a different level of interest than other people. This is what sets Elon apart from the rest of humanity.”

According to Navaid Farooq, quoted in the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future”, Musk “could get lost for hours and hours” in the same strategy video game or stay alone with him and immersed in his thoughts during a party.

Those who know Elon Musk have always highlighted his level of concentration and determination when he really cares about something. This is most likely the not-so-hidden secret to his success in all the industries he has dabbled in.