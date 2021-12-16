This week, the eyes of the crypto community turned to the Twitter of Elon Musk, who made an announcement related to DOGE. The billionaire presented Tesla’s willingness to offer new merchandise that could be purchased through payments with Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency payments

Rumors about Elon Musk’s influence on “meme cryptocurrencies” have been floating around the Internet for some time. The truth is that on past occasions, the billionaire issued comments of support regarding the growth of DOGE.

In this sense, part of the crypto community would support the fact that Musk’s company accepted money transactions in cryptocurrencies. Despite the fact that so far no intention to allow payments with digital assets has been confirmed.

However, Musk would be considering this possibility, alluding to a future where you can actually make purchases at Tesla using cryptocurrencies. He recently posted a tweet where he is willing for the company to receive payments with Dogecoin.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Tweet

Elon commented that the firm would release “DOGE-friendly” merchandise as a test to “see how it goes.”

Community Reactions

After the billionaire showed the public the initiative that Tesla would be taking, the reactions arose immediately. Although it has not been clarified that electric vehicles can be purchased with cryptocurrencies, part of the community considers that it would be favorable.

For now, tests will be done on other products, apart from cars. This initiative, expressed on Twitter, has more than 330K likes (at the time of this publication). He has nearly 50K retweets and over 9K quoted tweets.

On the crypto market side, the optimism of traders was also noted with a boost in the value of DOGE. From the moment Musk’s comment was assimilated, investors generated a bullish run of about 20%.

When considering the possibility of payments with Dogecoin, its price rose to $ 0.19 from $ 0.15 yesterday.

However, after that momentum was registered, the selling positions did not take long to take control of the market. After all, the volatility of “meme coins” appears on a daily basis, just in the moments when influential personalities issue a comment related to them.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related