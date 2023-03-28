Elon Musk attacks Bill Gates again, this time for his “limited understanding” of Artificial Intelligence

Bill Gates has been in favor of Artificial Intelligence, but Elon Musk is against it and attacks the creator of Microsoft. It is a new battle in the technological arena, with the marked differences between the two hierarchs.

For Elon Musk, Bill Gates’ understanding of Artificial Intelligence is very short.

The new statements by the head of Twitter come after Gates’s essay on AI, published on his blog and whose summary you can read here.

Artificial Intelligence, for and against

While the father of Microsoft sees technology as very promising for both science and education, among other areas, Musk sees it as a danger.

“I remember the first meetings with Gates,” said Elon Musk, in response to a user’s comment on Twitter. “His understanding of AI was limited. He still is.”

Elon Musk is directly against OpenAI and the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence chatbot, that responds to user requests.

“OpenAI was created as a non-profit open source company (which is why I named it ‘Open’ AI) to serve as a counterbalance to Google,” said Musk, who co-founded the company. “But now it has become a top-profit, closed-source company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Previously, the founder of SpaceX, Neuralink, Tesla and other technological giants criticized: “Artificial Intelligence is one of the greatest risks for the future of civilization.”

Elon Musk against Bill Gates, a story of several chapters

The clashes between Elon Musk and Bill Gates are very constant, and at various points of reflection on technology and the evolution of the world.

While Gates is against Musk-driven space travel, as well as cryptocurrency, Musk criticized Gates’ position on COVID-19 (from mask wearing to lockdown) and climate change.

The issue is that the head of Twitter even makes fun of Gates’ physique, while Microsoft’s only focuses on ideas.

