Elon Musk believes that Twitter is now worth half the cost at which he bought the social network

It seems that these are not good times for the finances of Elon Musk. At least not in terms of the social network that he currently runs.

Since an internal corporate email message has been leaked where the supposedly richest man in the world complains about the current value of the company.

And it seems that Musk would not have made the best decisions to improve finances and business with Twitter, since the company would now be worth half the money it cost when he bought it.

Anyone who has used the social network in recent months can attest that too turbulent changes have emerged and the user experience has not exactly improved.

All at the same time that some modifications have been implemented that generally now mean that users must start paying for functions that were previously free or that have no cost on other platforms.

It is in this context that an internal message written by Musk himself to the company’s staff has begun to circulate, in which he would indirectly be admitting that the site he acquired for a monumental sum of money would have been devalued.

Twitter is now worth half the market, thanks to Elon Musk?

A newspaper report The New York Times reveals that Elon Musk now considers Twitter to be worth $20 billion, a figure that is well below the $44 billion spent in October 2022 by him to buy the platform.

This statement about the current value of the social network was made by Elon himself in an internal email sent to company employees but which ended up leaking to end up in the hands of the New York newspaper.

Said email message would have been sent to employees to announce the details of a stock compensation program. Which perhaps explains why Musk claimed that Twitter was struggling financially with everything and the massive staff cuts that have left the company with the bare minimum.

Elon Musk even assures in the message that Twitter had a point where it found itself a few months away from running out of money, thus justifying the cuts already described.

In the end, the compensation that Musk will grant will be through the company’s own shares, so that employees can sell them within six months.

In other words: He copied SpaceX’s compensation plan and justified not giving his employees money by devaluing the company’s cost estimate in half.