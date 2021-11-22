The billionaire Elon musk, 50, combined his parental duties with work in the middle of this week when his one-year-old son X AE A-XII, who shares with his ex Grimes, from 33 years, made a cameo appearance in one of his videos about Starship by Space X.

The little boy was all smiles as he sat on his father’s lap in what appeared to be a small room. Even said “Hello!” at one point as he babbled and raised his little arms in the air.

During the video, Elon gave his update on Starship, which is a fully reusable spaceship, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

After Baby X stole the spotlight for a moment, someone entered the room and took him away so Elon could continue his presentation.

“Can anyone decipher the Martian language that Baby X speaks? I think it has a lot of information for us humans!” Commented SpaceXly’s YouTube account after posting the video of Musk with his son.

Elon and Grimes still live together

The latest video of Elon with his son comes after he and Grimes made headlines with their separation in September.

Since then, the singer has admitted that still lives with the CEO of SpaceX in an Instagram post. “Full disclosure: I’m still living with e”he wrote in the post before continuing to explain why he was reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto in the photos the paparazzi took of him.

“I’m not a communist … although there are some very clever ideas in this book, but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved through crypto and gaming, “she explained.

“But I still haven’t worked out that idea enough to explain it. Regardless, my views on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.

“Anyway, if the paparazzi keep chasing me, maybe I’ll try to think of more ways to make memes – welcome suggestions!” He concluded.

Elon and Grimes started dating in 2018 and at the time of their split, Elon told the shows outlet Page Six: “We are semi-separated but we still love each other, we see each other often and we are on very good terms. ”

