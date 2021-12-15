The South African magnate Elon Musk continues to generate controversy, now for having a message war with the Massachusetts legislator, Elizabeth warren who do I call “Senator Karen “, after she asked him to pay taxes.

And it is that after Elon Musk was named as Person of the Year by Time Magazine, Senator Warren criticized the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX for not paying taxes in recent years.

Elizabeth Warren asks Elon Musk to pay taxes

“Let’s change the manipulated tax code so that ‘The person of the year’ really pays taxes and stops taking advantage of everyone else,” the senator from Massachusetts wrote on her Twitter account.

Along with the message, Warren shared a message about Musk’s nomination as Person of the Year.

Senator Warren has spoken out for raising taxes on the wealthiest, imposing a tax on assets and not just income.

Before this message, Elon Musk did not remain silent and responded forcefully to the legislator.

“Stop projecting”responded the CEO of Tesla, who shared an opinion article where they describe Warren as a “fraud”, for allegedly misrepresenting information about his true origins.

Later, Elon Musk wrote the law that Warren reminded him of a friend’s mom who screamed for no reason.

“I Do you remember when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason. “, said Elon Musk, considered the richest man in the world, according to the list of billionaires of Bloomberg.

Musk Calls Rep. Warren “Senator Karen”

And that was not all, as the South African tycoon finished off by calling legislator Warren “Senator Karen”.

“Please don’t call the manager, Senator Karen,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to the pejorative term “Karen,” which refers to a woman who rudely demands things and believes she has the right to demand more than normal.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

