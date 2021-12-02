South African mogul Elon Musk expressed concern that his company aerospace spacex go bankrupt, according to a mail that the employer sent to his employees and that was filtered to international media.

According to the outlet Elon Musk sent to his employees, the billionaire revealed that SpaceX faces a “genuine risk of bankruptcy”.

The reason for the crisis the company is going through It is due to the lack of production of its Starship Raptor engines.

ANDlon Musk sent the mail to his employees last Friday, November 26 and that this day has been retaken by various media.

Elon Musk calls for speeding up production of Starship Raptor engines

The billionaire highlights the importance of increase production of Starship Raptor engines to get SpaceX out of the crisis it is currently experiencing.

That way, he said, it will be possible to respond to the flights of the Starship rocket next year, when it is planned to make more trips by civilians to space.

And not only that, Elon Musk’s plans are to take space tourism to Mars, so everything related to his Starship rocket is important.

But the lack of production of Starship Raptor engines It can not only affect those space travel, but it can also affect the location of the satellites.

Since if you do not have enough Raptor engines, not only will the Starship rocket not be able, but that would affect the launching of the Starlink V2 satellites into orbit, because the Falcon, launch vehicle, does not have enough volume or mass to orbit the satellites.

We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision. Not great, but not terrible either. Station & Dragon have micrometeorite shields (ultra high velocity impact absorption), but EVA suits do not, hence higher risk for spacewalk. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

“Unfortunately, the Raptor crisis is much worse than it seemed a few weeks ago. As we delve into the issues following the departure of former senior management, they have unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than was reported. There is no way to sweeten this“Elon Musk told SpaceX employees.

“I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead, I will be on the Raptor line all night and all weekend,” highlights the message from Elon Musk that was leaked. to the press.

He also asked his employees to get down to work to get out of the crisis that would lead them to bankruptcy.

“It all comes down to that we face a real risk of bankruptcy if we can’t achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year. Thank you, Elon, ”the South African billionaire’s email ended.

After the mail was leaked, Elon Musk spoke about the situation of SpaceX on his Twitter account.

“If a severe global recession depleted the availability of capital / liquidity while SpaceX lost billions in Starlink (and) Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible,” wrote Elon Musk.

If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible. GM & Chrysler went BK last recession. “Only the paranoid survive.” – Grove – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

