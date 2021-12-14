Elon Musk says Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022. The first humans to receive the chips will be people with severe spinal cord injuries.

Elon Musk has said that Neuralink, his technology company specializing in computer-brain communication, hopes to start implanting its microchips in humans in 2022.

Neuralink, co-founded by Musk in 2016, is developing a chip that would be implanted in people’s brains to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity. It is intended to have medical applications such as the treatment of severe spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders.

During a live-broadcast interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Board of Directors Summit on Monday, Musk was asked what Neuralink planned to do in 2022.

“We are doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is safe and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” replied the manager. He also confirmed that it is working well in monkeys.

He added that they hope to implant it in early humans – that will be people with severe spinal cord injuries, such as tetraplegics– next year, pending approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Musk has said that Neuralink’s standards for implanting the device they are “substantially” higher than what the FDA requires.

He reiterated the 2022 deadline in a post on Twitter. “Progress will accelerate when we have human devices (It’s hard to have nuanced conversations with monkeys) next year, “he said.

Replacing faulty / missing neurons with circuits is the right way to think about it. Many problems can be solved just bridging signals between existing neurons. Progress will accelerate when we have devices in humans (hard to have nuanced conversations with monkeys) next year. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

Musk had already offered closer deadlines for his chips to be implanted in humans for the first time. In February he said that Neuralink could start rolling out the technology to people by the end of 2021. In 2019, Musk said he expected to begin human testing in late 2020.

The mogul has a history of overpromising and missing project deadlines.

In April, the company posted a video of a monkey playing a video game with a Neuralink device.

After raising 205 million dollars in July, the project will channel the funds towards the development of its chip so that tetraplegics could control digital devices with their minds.

Neuralink is not the only company developing similar technology. A 20-person biotech company called Synchron got FDA approval to begin human testing last July.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Iván Zambrano.