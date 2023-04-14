Elon Musk is fed up with Twitter? He confesses that he would sell the company

Elon Musk paid 44 billion dollars for Twitter, in one of the largest operations related to the technology and media industry in recent times. He is now willing to sell the company.

Sure, on your own terms.

And, today, nobody is willing to comply with them, especially because of a social network that has fallen into a maelstrom precisely since Musk took power.

The statements were made in a tense interview with BBC journalist James Clayton. Even the technology correspondent ended the story, but Musk extended the conversation for another 30 minutes.

“If someone offers to buy Twitter right now for what I paid, I would refuse (…) Today the most important thing would be to find a buyer who appreciates the truth, instead of what he would pay. I don’t care about money,” he stated, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Layoffs on Elon Musk’s Twitter

Elon Musk also referred to the layoffs in the company, reducing about 80% of the workforce. “It’s not fun at all,” the billionaire said, and sometimes “it can be painful.” The company needed “drastic action” as it faced “a $3 billion negative cash flow situation.”

“(Twitter) only had 4 months to live (…) This is not a situation of care or indifference. It’s like, if the whole ship sinks, then nobody has a job,” she stressed.

Let’s remember the main controversies that have occurred on Twitter since the arrival of Elon Musk.

The controversial route of the last months in the social network

The tycoon offered to take over the company in April 2022, for a value of 44 billion dollars. However, he later tried to get out of the deal, citing the number of bots on the platform.

Legal pressure from the company’s Board of Directors forced it to pay the established money, assuming full control in October.

Elon Musk – Twitter Composition: Leafly – Kiko Perozo

Immediately afterwards, Elon Musk began the wave of layoffs: first among the executives, and then by the workforce, reaching the figure of 6,000 people on the street.

The South African would push for several changes, including:

The charge for the verification badge and the process of removing the badge among former Verifieds who do not pay for it.

The return of accounts that had been suspended for disseminating hate speech or misinformation, including in the latter case that of former President Donald Trump.

The end of the veto against news considered false about COVID-19.

Many backers decided to withdraw from the platform in the face of the constant chaotic changes, but according to Musk others are returning. “Twitter is now more or less at a breakeven point,” he noted, according to CNN.

Elon Musk would not ban TikTok in the United States

FILE – The TikTok logo is displayed on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. AP (Michael Dwyer/AP)

In the interview with the BBC, Elon Musk also criticized the scrutiny against TikTok by the US government. “Usually I am against banning things. I mean, it would help Twitter, I guess, if TikTok was banned, because then people would spend more time on Twitter and less time on TikTok.”

“But while that would help Twitter, generally (I) would be against banning things.”

Elon Musk’s full interview with the BBC, almost an hour long, can be found at this link from the British chain.