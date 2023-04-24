Elon Musk lost nearly $13 billion in 24 hours on Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk He did not have the best of his days last Thursday, April 20, 2023. We all read the main story with the matter of SpaceX and its Starship rocket. But in reality more things would have happened that screwed him up big time leading him to lose a fortune.

The stars arranged themselves crookedly for Elon to fall out of favor in a span of 24 hours, with a brutal drop in the value of his Tesla shares, the failure of his spaceship and on top of a massive abandonment of key users on Twitter.

This mega combo of misfortunes in a short period of time immediately grabbed all the spotlights among the community. There was speculation about the magnitude of the problem, but the reality is that no one had dared to calculate what the actual volume of Musk’s losses would have been in a single day.

Now we finally have an estimated figure and everything indicates that the supposedly richest man in the world would have dynamited a mega crater in his wallet. Achieving losses of several billion dollars.

A figure that would completely ruin the rest of their lives for the vast majority of people, as well as for their children and their children’s children. But in the case of this executive, apparently it would not have been “so” serious.

How Elon Musk lost almost $13 billion in just 24 hours for SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter

According to a report from Bloomberg In his index of the world’s richest individuals, in a period of just 24 hours Elon Musk’s personal fortune would have collapsed by USD $12.6 billion.

The SpaceX incident obviously caused a heavy loss for the tycoon now that he will have to invest much of his capital to build another Starship rocket. But also on the same day as the explosion, Tesla published the disappointing stock market results for its first quarter of 2023 with Tesla Motors.

Starship (@SpaceX)

Broadly speaking, the company’s gross margins would have fallen by almost 20%, despite all the cuts in production expenses that it has promoted in recent weeks. But that wasn’t enough and Tesla’s stock price fell 9.8%.

This simple fact represented the hardest blow for Elon Musk, since his participation in the shares of the automotive company, for about 13% of the total company, represents the largest part of his estimated net worth now at USD $163.9 thousand. millions.

Added to these two misfortunes is the massive abandonment of Twitter users after eliminating free verification badges on the social network.

Still, Musk remains the world’s second-richest person, behind French tycoon Bernard Arnault.