Elon Musk named his Artificial Intelligence company almost after one of his children

Apparently the rumors were true and indeed Elon Musk would have done everything necessary to create a new company focused on the development of Artificial Intelligence projects.

At least that is what a couple of articles based on leaks suggest, thanks to which we would now know the official name of a new company under the financing of the richest man in the world: X.AI Corp.

The first original reports that warned about this suggested that it could itself be a project attached to Twitter, developed to give greater weight to the social network by venturing into this terrain that is so popular today.

But now the most recent reports suggest that it would actually be something much more elaborate, ambitious and robust that would aim to compete directly against OpenAI and its flagship platform: ChatGPT.

The mere idea is disturbing, but the reality is that Elon Musk is not going through his best moment as a leader of companies and projects, particularly after seeing what he has done with Twitter in recent months.

Where we have discovered that its market value has collapsed while the paid user base has not grown at the desired rate.

What is it about X.AI Elon Musk’s Corp. and his Artificial Intelligence project

According to a series of reports published by both The Wall Street Journal as for him Financial TimesElon Musk would plan to launch a new Generative Artificial Intelligence company very soon to compete directly against OpenAI and its ChatGPT.

This company would be named X.AI Corp. and we must admit that the choice makes us think of the names of their children, such as X Æ A-12, whose English pronunciation is even a little similar.

Elon Musk and Artificial Intelligence

The information about the nature of the leak is little, but from what is known so far Elon Musk would be the sole director of the company and his first move to found it would have effectively been the purchase of 10,000 NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) from an estimated cost of tens of millions of dollars.

In the same way, not long ago, he would have hired two research specialists from the DeepMind company who will now supposedly work on the project as company leaders.

But the strange thing here is that The Wall Street Journal claims that Elon Musk believes that ChatGPT would have serious political bias, so he would plan to use X.AI Corp as a basis to create a new model of Artificial Intelligence that “seeks the truth”.

Although such an approach, by nature, is extraordinarily ambiguous and vague.