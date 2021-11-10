When we hear about Dogecoin, one of the first things that may come to mind is inevitably the meme on which the cryptocurrency is based. However, we could also remember the influence that Elon Musk had on his rise and popularity at some key moments. Therefore, at the slightest comment from the businessman about the currency, the market may change course. On this occasion, Elon Musk has already shared his opinion on the latest Dogecoin software update, calling it “important” on his Twitter. The billionaire’s comment came shortly after the highly publicized release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5.

What is relevant about the new update?

There are several changes, but the main thing is that the long-awaited update ends the reduction of rates for all users.

The retransmission values ​​were entered in the previous minor version of the software, which was the first phase of the process. The goal was to prepare the network for the latest update. During the second and final phase, the default rate of 0.01 DOGE per kilobyte has been set in the official Dogecoin wallet. Third-party wallet providers are likely to follow suit.

Musk, who recently said that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire, opined that the cryptocurrency would be able to “without a doubt” outperform Bitcoin with significant performance improvements.

More details about Dogecoin Core 1.14.5

According to its official website, it is a new minor version that includes important security updates and changes in network policies. All Dogecoin Core users, miners, services, relay operators, and wallet users are encouraged to upgrade.

This version can be installed over an existing version 1.14 installation without problems, without the need to uninstall, reindex, or re-download. You simply have to turn off your Dogecoin-QT or dogecoind, perform the installation and restart your node.

What are the important security updates?

This release contains fixes for two high severity vulnerabilities that affect the majority of Dogecoin Core users:

Remote code execution in Dogecoin QT (CVE-2021-3401) Exposure of sensitive information on Unix platforms (CVE-2019-15947)

Dogecoin QT (GraphicalUser Interface) users on all platforms and wallet users on the Linux platform are urged to update their installations to this version immediately, to prevent malicious actors from exploiting these vulnerabilities.

In this way, the Dogecoin update that Musk considers important promises relevant changes for the future of cryptocurrencies in general.

