Elon Musk prepares a charging system on Twitter to read individual articles

Elon Musk He’s had a turbulent few days thanks to his poor financial and executive decisions at the companies he has a direct hand in: Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

Thanks to a terrible combination of fact, the subject ended up losing a mega fortune in a period of just 24 hours and because of this he stopped being the richest man on the planet.

But it seems that Elon is determined to keep his progress and now his latest project to monetize everything on Twitter has been made public: creating a system of charging for reading individual articles.

The idea is nothing new, it has been around for centuries in one of its biggest current competitors: Substack. But the perspective in which Musk casts his new system is undeniably disturbing and could represent a genuinely attractive option for everyone.

All fans of reading articles, notes and publications from verifiable or renowned media, such as The Wall Street Journal or The Washington Post, have ever come across the impossibility of enjoying the content due to the existence of paywalls or collection walls where the site requires you to pay a monthly or daily subscription to the site to continue reading.

Well now, thanks to the blue bird’s social network, it could be possible to pay a fraction of that amount.

Elon Musk wants Twitter to become Substack to charge you to read individual newspaper articles

The controversial CEO of TwitterElon Musk announced this Saturday, April 29, 2023 that his company now plans to roll out a new feature next month.

Where they will now allow publishers and media sites to “charge users per article with a single click.” In other words, it would be an alternative to not having to pay a full subscription instead just giving a short fraction of money to unlock the item of interest only:

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

In his justification, Elon Musk assures that this change will allow users who would never sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a fair price to have isolated access to the specific information they want.

This in theory should represent a great advantage for both media organizations and the public, since the new model would imply benefits for both.

How exactly Twitter will implement this remains to be seen, but at first the idea doesn’t really sound bad.

There is no information on the implementation of this function in Latin America.