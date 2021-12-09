

“There are not enough people. I can’t stress this enough,” Musk said on the subject of declining birth rates around the world.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is concerned about falling world population due to declining birth rates. Musk says we need a lot more people on our planet.

Even though we’re about to have 8 billion people living on Earth right now, Musk says civilization will collapse if we don’t make sure that number continues to rise.

A study in The Lancet stated that the world’s population is expected to peak in 2064 when it will reach 9.7 billion and then drop to 8.8 billion by 2100.

While some people think that fewer people are better consuming the world’s natural resources, Musk says it will be terrible for everyone if that happens.

“There are not enough people. I cannot stress this enough, there are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low growth rate and the rapid decline in the growth rateMusk said, according to the Lad Bible.

“And yet many people, including smart ones, think that there are too many people in the world and they think that the population is growing out of control. It’s the opposite, “added the millionaire.

“Please look at the numbers, if people don’t have more children, civilization will collapse. Remember my words ”.

The Lancet study, which was published last year, revealed how improvements in access to modern contraception and education for girls and women are reducing fertility rates.

“The global fertility rate is projected to decline steadily, from 2.37 in 2017 to 1.66 in 2100, well below the minimum rate (2.1 live births per woman) that is considered necessary to maintain the population“Explained study author Stein Emil Vollset.

On the fact that he has six children, Musk says he is trying to set an example regarding his perspective on fertility rates.

“I am trying to set a good example. I’m trying to practice what I preach, ”he said.

The Tesla founder has twins and triplets with his ex-wife Justine Musk, as well as a young boy, named X Æ A-Xii with his ex-girlfriend Grimes..

