

“This year I will pay more than $ 11 billion in taxes,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL / . / .

One of the richest men in the world, Elon musk, assured today that it will pay more than 11 billion dollars in taxes this year.

“For those who are wondering, this year I will pay more than 11,000 million dollars in taxes, “wrote this Monday on Twitter businessman Elon Musk.

For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

His fortune, estimated at $ 244 billion, comes mainly from his interests in the electric car maker Tesla, of which this year it sold around 14,000 million in shares.

When last week Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the magazine “Times” for choosing Musk as “man of the year”, the businessman replied to the democrat, also through the social network, where he has more than sixty million followers: “This year I will pay more taxes than any American in history.”

In early November, Musk asked his then 62.5 million Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his shares. “There has been a lot of talk about unrealized profits as a way to avoid paying taxes so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do you support it? ”Musk asked.

The result of the survey conducted by Musk was a majority of “Yes” so the businessman proceeded to sell 14,000 million dollars in shares of the company. However, the decision seemed to have been made previously.

Musk conducted the survey before a series of company stock options that he received in 2012 as payment for his position as CEO at Tesla expired in August 2022. Had he waited for 2022, Musk would have had to pay a higher amount in taxes.

According to specialized media, Musk finances his lifestyle with loans he obtains using his shares in Tesla as collateral, which allows him to reduce what he pays in taxes.

This year, the journalistic organization ProPublica published a report in which it said that Musk paid $ 455 million in taxes between 2014 and 2018 despite the fact that its assets increased in that period to $ 13.9 billion. And in 2018, the businessman did not pay federal taxes.

In 2020, Musk already changed his official residence from Los Angeles, where he had lived for the past 20 years, to Austin, Texas. The change of residence allowed Musk to significantly reduce the taxes he pays.

In October, Musk said he would move Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, justifying the decision because of the high cost of living in the Californian town.

With information from DW.

Also read:

Tesla receives new lawsuits for sexual harassment at one of its factories

Tesla gives Dogecoin the green light to pay for some products

What made Elon Musk named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year