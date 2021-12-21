Elon Musk assures that his tweets do not have much impact on the markets and that the stock market “moves by itself” all the time. But there are several examples of Tesla or crypto stocks going up or down immediately after a Musk tweet.

Elon Musk doesn’t believe his tweets have the power to move markets.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the richest person in the world has said so in an interview for Time magazine – Musk has been named Person of the Year 2021 for his commitment to the environment and space exploration.

In the interview, published last Monday, Musk spoke about his use of Twitter, a hobby that easily turns him into the most famous CEO on the planet and probably the most adored and criticized in equal measure.

But the use you make of your account on the network also it has even brought him into a dispute with the United States government.

In 2018, he faced anger from the US Securities Commission for a tweet in which he claimed he had “secured funding” to take Tesla off the stock market at $ 420 a share.

Making a reference to drugs with the supposed price of the share – as well as being a joke to impress his then-girlfriend, singer Grimes – the tweet made Tesla’s stock price will skyrocket by 14%.

The US Securities Commission filed a lawsuit against Musk, accusing him of making “false and misleading statements“; Elon and Tesla later agreed to pay $ 20 million each but without admitting guilt.

Elon Musk was no longer chairman of Tesla’s board of directors, and Tesla had to appoint a new committee to oversee communications.

Despite this, the CEO of Tesla assured in the interview that nor you think you have a lot of responsibility for what happens after tweeting.

“Markets move by themselves all the time, based on nothing, as far as I can tell,” said the tycoon, who believes that his statements are similar to “random movements” of the shares in their normal course.

Despite what Musk assures, there are several several examples of Tesla stock movements after one of his tweets.

Last month, Tesla shares fell after Elon tweeted that the company had not yet signed a deal with Hertz, despite the car rental firm announcing that had ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans, the largest purchase of electric vehicles in history.

Also last month, Tesla fell 7% after of the Tesla CEO asking his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company: 3.5 million people voted in the poll in 24 hours.

And when Musk tweeted in May 2020 that he thought that Tesla’s share price was “too high”, the automaker’s shares fell about 9%.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Iván Zambrano.