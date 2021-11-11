Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 09:38

The company founder asked Twitter users if he should ditch 10% of their titles in the company and 57% voted yes.

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon musk, has sold $ 5 billion in shares from the electric vehicle manufacturer, after taking a poll on Twitter in which he asked if he should dump 10% of his titles at the company.

Musk, richest man in the world With a net worth of $ 300 billion, it sold 4.5 million shares this week, according to documents filed Wednesday with the US market regulator SEC.

But the documents do not indicate that he acted in response to the poll that began on Saturday, in which 57.9% of the 3.5 million voters they responded in favor of selling shares.

On Monday, he sold a pool of shares worth $ 1.1 billion to settle tax obligations after Musk exercised a stock option. The sale began under a defined exchange plan in September, weeks before the survey.

It was unclear if the rest of the sale, reported Tuesday and Wednesday, was also scheduled before the Twitter poll. In those days he sold about 3.6 million shares for $ 4 billion.

Musk tweeted Saturday: “There has been a lot of talk that unrealized gains are a form of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support that?”

“Abide by the result of this poll, whatever it may be,” he added in another tweet after posting the poll to his 63 million followers.

Has sold less than 10%

But in order to sell 10% of his Tesla shares, the 50-year-old South African will have to sell several million more shares of which I sold this week.

Before the sales, he owned more than 170 million Tesla shares, corresponding to about 17% of the company, according to the SEC.

Musk’s wealth grew with the recent rise in Tesla’s stock price, which went from $ 130 in early 2020 to $ 1,222.09 last Friday.

Last Monday at the opening of Wall Street, the security plummeted, falling to 7.2% after the survey, but recovered on Wednesday with an increase of almost 4%.

For that reason, Musk sold his titles on Monday a significantly lower price than if he had done it before his tweet about the poll.

Musk launched the consultation after a proposal by Democratic legislators in the United States to tax large capital heavily through their shares, which usually pay taxes only when they are sold.

But Musk’s intervention in the discussion about income inequality in the United States and who should pay for social security programs generated strong criticism.

“Whether or not the richest man in the world pays his taxes should not depend on a poll on Twitter,” Democratic Senator Ron Wyden wrote on that social network.

“It’s about time we had a billionaire income tax,” added Wyden, to which Musk responded with a personal insult.

