We thought SpaceX is a successful company, but running a space company costs a million dollars.

The last friday, Elon Musk sent a message to all SpaceX employees, asking them to stay at work all weekend if they “don’t have critical family matters” or “have no way to get back to Hawthorne,” the company’s headquarters. He would be on the production line “all night and on the weekend.”

Unsurprisingly, the email has been leaked and has reached The Verge. Elon musk qualifies the situation as a “disaster”, and ensures that “SpaceX is at risk of bankruptcy“.

What is happening? Blame it on the Raptor engine, which is long overdue and that is losing the company billions of dollars. Even you could lose the NASA contract to land on the Moon.

The Raptor engine will be in charge of driving the starship rocket that it intends to reach the Moon in 2025 and, later, to Mars.

Starship will also be in charge of putting into orbit version 2 of Starlink satellites, which are much larger and heavier because they communicate with each other using lasers.

The Falcon rocket is not strong enough to carry these Starlink satellites, the Starship is needed.

But it seems, the Raptor has had development problems, and Elon Musk has discovered that they are more troublesome than they appeared. In the last weeks, two vice presidents of SpaceX have resigned.

Starship has already been tested in a few test launches, explosions included, but it has yet to leave Earth orbit. The plan was to do the orbital launch at the beginning of the year. Now everything indicates that it will be delayed …

Without this rocket SpaceX is losing hundreds of millions by failing to put the new satellites into orbit, and the contract with NASA is at risk.

It’s hard to know to what extent this risk is real, knowing the personality of Elon Musk.

He already did something similar with Tesla, staying at the factory and announcing that he was close to bankruptcy, and now the company is worth more on the stock market than all car brands.

This is the translated email Elon Musk sent on Friday to SpaceX employees:

“Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it looked a few weeks ago. As we have investigated the problems after the departure of the previous management, they have unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than It had been reported.There is no way to sugarcoat this.

I was going to take this weekend off, like my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I’ll be on the Raptor line all night and all weekend.

Unless you have critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we need everyone to get down to business recovering from what is, frankly, a disaster.

The consequences for SpaceX if we can’t build enough reliable Raptors is that then we can’t fly Starship, which means we can’t then fly Starlink’s Satellite V2 (Falcon has neither the volume * nor * the orbiting mass needed for the satellite V2). The V1 satellite by itself is financially weak, while the V2 is strong.

In addition, we are increasing the production of terminals to several million units per year, which will consume enormous capital, assuming that the V2 satellite will be in orbit to handle the demand for bandwidth. Otherwise these terminals will be useless.

The result is that we face a real risk of bankruptcy if we cannot reach a starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year.

Thanks,

Elon “