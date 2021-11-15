

The two personalities have previously clashed over the tax issue on Twitter.

Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / . / .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also the richest man in the world, made it clear to Senator Bernie Sanders that he is not at all happy with his demand that billionaires pay more taxes. And is that this Sunday morning Musk told Sanders on Twitter: “I keep forgetting that you are still alive.”.

The post was in response to another Sanders tweet in which he said: “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Point”.

It should be remembered that, as of today, Musk has a fortune of around $ 294,000 million, according to data from Fox News.

So far, Sanders’ press office has not commented on Musk’s tweet.

The two personalities have previously clashed over the tax issue on Twitter., as happened in March when Sanders said Musk should focus on Earth rather than space travel and seek a progressive tax system.

“We are at a time in American history where two guys, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, own more wealth than the bottom 40% of the population of this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It’s unsustainable, ”Sanders said March 18 on Twitter.

Musk, who also owns the aerospace company SpaceX, posted on Twitter a couple of days later that he is using his wealth to help humanity explore space.

“I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary and extend the light of consciousness to the starsMusk tweeted on March 21.

To this, Sanders responded: “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we must focus on the Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children are not hungry, people are not homeless and that all Americans have medical care. The level of inequality in the United States is obscene and a threat to our democracy. “

