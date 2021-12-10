

It’s unclear if Musk was being serious in his Twitter posts.

Photo: Saul Martinez / .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, considered the richest man in the world, is thinking about quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer, as posted on Twitter.

“I’m thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer, what do you think?” Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was unclear if Musk, a frequent user of the social media platform, was serious about resigning from his duties.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of the space rocket company SpaceX, and leads the brain chip company Neuralink and the infrastructure company The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he hopes to be the CEO of Tesla for several years, although he has also said that he would like to have a little free time:

“It would be nice to have a little more free time on my hands instead of working day and night, from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep 7 days a week. Quite intense ”.

Last month, Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell his 10% stake in the Tesla company. Most agreed that it should. Following this, he has sold nearly $ 12 billion worth of stock, as reported in ..

The billionaire is known for making jokes on Twitter and for his interactions with followers.. These interactions have raised the probability of taking regulatory actions, which their tweets have affected the movement of the markets.

Musk was fined $ 20 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for tweets he posted in 2018 that affected several investors. At the time, he was asked to resign as chairman of Tesla, which he did not do.

Howard Fischer, a partner at the law firm Moses & Singer, said he doubted Musk’s latest tweets violated any rules because they were too vague.

You may also be interested:

– Elon Musk says that civilization will collapse if the number of people on the planet does not increase

– If Elon Musk’s managers do not comply with what he asks of them, they are urged to resign himself

– Grimes lashes out at Elon Musk in his new song ‘Player of Games’