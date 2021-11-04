Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed on Twitter his excitement about becoming the new fake CEO of Dogecoin.

It’s a prank?

On Tuesday Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus posted a Tweet where he assured that he would soon be announcing who would occupy the position of fake CEO of Dogecoin. And of course Elon Musk, a well-known fan of the crypto meme, volunteered.

In fact, Musk even took the jokes a step further by suggesting that Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, would also make a great Dogecoin CEO. Musk assured that without a doubt Floki would be a great CEO.

Nonetheless, Markus, who also appeared to be involved in the joke, chose to ‘declare’ the dog featured in the original Dogecoin meme, Kabosu, as the new fake CEO.

The new fake CEO of dogecoin is…! One who has embodied dogecoin before it was even in existence. They are the most qualified for the position. It is unquestionable. The goodest doge of all, the face of the coin, who has inspired millions to Do Only Good Everyday. Kabosu. pic.twitter.com/NxqnuyCVQM – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) November 2, 2021

«The new fake CEO of Dogecoin is…! One that has embodied Dogecoin before it existed. They are the most qualified for the position. It is unquestionable. The best dog of all, the face of the coin, who has inspired millions to do only good every day.

But don’t worry! This does not mean that Musk and Floki have been left out of the Dogecoin organizational structure. Markus shared that Musk would serve as bogus chairman of the board, while Floki should be chairman.

Nomination for new fake chairman of the board is none other than @elonmusk – I believe he knows a little something about money, leadership, and memes 🚀 Elon’s adorable wunderkind puppy Floki will be nominated fake President, receiving DOGE mentorship alongside Kabosu 🐕❤️ pic.twitter.com/JkN8J3SzcZ – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) November 2, 2021

Does Elon Musk have Dogecoin in his portfolio?

The history of Musk and Dogecoin is long-standing. In fact, Musk started talking about Dogecoin since 2019 and we have all watched the boost it has given him.

In fact, it was in 2019 that Musk was named CEO of the Dogecoin community as part of the April Fool’s Day celebration.

And, yes, according to CNBC, Musk has stated on multiple occasions that his cryptocurrency portfolio includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Why DOGE? According to Musk it is because he considers it as the cryptocurrency of the people.

