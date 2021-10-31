10/31/2021 at 17:04 CET

ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida has ended a five-year streak without beating Movistar Inter in Murcia -their last home win in a classic was dated November 5, 2016- and won 2-0 with goals from the Brazilians Felipe Valerio and Taynan da Silva in front of nearly 3,000 spectators at the Palacio de los Deportes.

POZ

MOV

The Well Murcia

Juanjo, Darío Gil, Marcel, Felipe Valerio and Rafa Santos -the starting team-, Alberto García, Mati Rosa, Gadeia, Matteus, Leo Santos and Taynan.

Movistar Inter

Jesús Herrero, Boyis, Pol Pacheco, Eric Martel and Dani Saldise – initial five -, Raya, Raúl Gómez, Igor Carioca, Cecilio and Borja.

Goals

1-0, M.19: Felipe Valerio. 2-0, M.33: Taynan.

Referee

Pedro Antonio Carrillo Arroyo and Juan José Cordero Gallardo, from Andalusia. They showed the yellow card to the local Taynan, Gadeia and Alberto García and to the visitors Raúl Gómez and two to Dani Saldise, who was sent off in the 29th minute.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fourth day of the League in the First Division of futsal that was played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia before about 3,000 spectators.

The two teams they arrived undefeated to the duel and the leadership was at stake for the Madrid team, which did not achieve it and was advanced by one point by the granas, who add eight in four days to be fifth. Inter is eighth.

Was a game very disputed and even from the beginning and with the goalkeepers appearing -Juanjo against Boyis and Jesús Herrero against Leo Santana-. The scoring opportunities did not proliferate and the defensive frameworks of one and the other were above the attacks.

Five minutes before the break, ElPozo committed his fifth foul, so the next one would be punished with a double penalty. Almost three minutes later it was Inter who reached that number of fouls and then Diego Giustozzi’s men went ahead when it seemed that the intermission would be reached without modification on the scoreboard in a very tactical clash.

Felipe Valerio, in a forced position to pass from Alberto García after a corner kick, he made it 1-0. Back on the track, Raúl Gómez had the tie for the team trained by Tino Pérez but also Jesús Herrero avoided the 2-0 by intervening against Felipe Valerio first and Leo Santana later.

ElPozo, intense and focused, contained his opponent and the red card to Dani Saldise for double warning, the second after blocking Alberto García, allowed the locals to enjoy numerical superiority for two minutes. However, they did not take advantage of it and entered the last quarter with the disturbing 1-0.

In that already absolutely decisive stretch Taynan extended the rent with a great volley after another corner. Juanjo also appeared to deny the goal to Raúl Gómez and Cecilio and, just under six minutes before the conclusion, Tino Pérez opted for the goalkeeper player with Cecilio. There the goalkeeper and the defense of ElPozo became great and covered all the gaps to ensure the victory.