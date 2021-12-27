Christmas day passes and the NBA is back to its old ways. And that is, at this moment, parties marked by the coronavirus. The best league in the world has done very well on the most lucrative day of the year despite the pandemic, which has raffled to turn a very special night into a great show before returning to reality: yesterday, up to 24 players entered the coronavirus health and safety protocols. The highest figure since the pandemic exploded in December, exceeding the 17 that occurred on the 17th and 23rd of this month. A variable that seems to continue to affect the competition but, regardless of the odd restriction, it will not have an impact in the form of a stoppage. Yes in the game, where the casualties mark each game. And, beyond all that has been said, and as Adan Silver said, everything is going to run its course. That said, here are the matches of the day:

MIAMI HEAT 93 – 83 ORLANDO MAGIC

In a duel between two Florida teams, Jimmmy Butler returned with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as the Heat beat the Florida state rivals Orlando Magic 93-83. The Heat remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, with 21 wins and 13 losses., despite the casualties they face. Butler’s tailbone problem had only allowed him to play one game since Nov. 27, while All-Star center Bam Adebayo will be out at least until January after surgery on his right thumb. Added to those absences on Saturday was the team’s third sword, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, upon entering quarantine for the coronavirus. For the Magic, who also had six players out because of the coronavirus, Gary Harris was the leading scorer with 20 points.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 144 – 99 TORONTO RAPTORS

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 144 – 99 TORONTO RAPTORS

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 96 – 117 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

In Washington, the capital of the United States, the Cameroonian pivot Joel Embiid showed his most dominant version with 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers to clearly beat the Wizards 117-96, orphans of their star, Bradley Beal, by coronavirus. In the local team, which is starting to get complicated after an absolutely brilliant start to the season, highlighted point guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points, which saw the Sixers displace them from sixth place in the East, the last with direct access to the playoffs. From there the fight for the play-in begins, which, remember, goes from eighth to twelfth place.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 102 – 127 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

The Grizzlies toppled the Kings in Sacramento despite the last-minute loss of starting forward Dillon Brooks and two other players for COVID-19. Guard Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points and Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 18. The bulging loss drew the ire of veteran Kings interim manager Alvin Gentry, who also just emerged from coronavirus isolation. “It’s the biggest disappointment I’ve had in 34 years in the NBA, I can honestly say“Gentry said.” That performance was absolutely ridiculous. We don’t play hard. We have not been competitive at all. They basically played with us. ”The Grizzlies won their first game since the injury return of Ja Morant, who was booed on his return to Memphis. The point guard played well and finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists.. Additionally, the Grizzlies ended a three-game losing streak.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 117 – 112 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

In a duel of losing teams in the Western Conference, the Thunder beat the Pelicans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to 31 points and Aaron Wiggins to 24, while Josh Giddey had a really curious game: 0 points (with 0 of 8 in field goals), but 10 rebounds and 10 assists. For the Pelicans, their best player was former Lakers Josh Hart, who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Willy Hernangómez returned to set good minutes and went to 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 144 – 109 DETROIT PISTONS

Keldon Johnson scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field as the Spurs swept the Pistons. The Spurs escaped Detroit in the first half and headed for victory, the third in a row. San Antonio produced a near-perfect half despite playing without Dejounte Murray, who missed the game because of coronavirus health and safety protocols. The Pistons were missing coach Dwane Casey and 11 of their regular players due to injuries or health and safety protocols and had only nine players in uniform. Besides Johnson, Jock Landale added 18 points, with Jakob Poeltl going to 14, Doug McDermott to 13 and Keita Bates-Diop adding 10. Additionally, Tre Jones had 11 assists and Derrick White 10 for the Spurs, who beat their record for assists with 39. Hamidou Diallo was the best of the Pistons with 28 points.

CHICAGO BULLS 113 – 105 INDIANA PACERS

Zach LaVine scored 32 points after missing two straight games and DeMar DeRozan added 24 for the Bulls, who won over the Pacers. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago, which won its third straight game and avenged a 32-point loss to the Pacers on November 11. The Bulls led by as many as 18 points in the first half. Caris LeVert added 27 points and 9 assists to lead Indiana. Myles Turner, in market rumors added 19 and Chris Duarte scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Domantas Sabonis came back after missing a game due and finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 100 – 103 DENVER NUGGETS

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 100 – 103 DENVER NUGGETS