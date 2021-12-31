The Philadelphia 76ers take a joy before the end of the year winning on his conference leader’s track. It’s about the Nets’ first loss of the season to a team in their division, the Atlantic, and confirms that the Sixers, little by little and without making a sound, have found a way to overcome all the Ben Simmons mess on the court, of whom, honestly, less and less people remember. The way it started, it threatened to blow up the Philadelphia season. Sportingly they were left without their starting point guard, apparently without a replacement of guarantees. Mentally and institutionally, the public confrontation between the star and various levels of the franchise, including some of his teammates, was a time bomb for the stability of the wardrobe. We assume that this is all what Simmons had in mind as a strategy to force his exit, but none of that is happening.

Because Daryl Morey appears to be in no rush to pierce him and the team is giving him the reason to follow this strategy. The Sixers aren’t missing him, not least because of Tyrese Maxey’s stellar contribution., which is playing at a level above which almost anyone could have imagined. Tonight was one of the best examples of it. The point guard has definitively settled in the starting position and it is beginning to be difficult to argue that the Sixers need a base of guarantees to be competitive. It seems they already have it. Maxey made them 25 points to the Nets with 62.5% on 3s. 5/8 and several of them determinants in the result. For example, two at the end of the third quarter to reach the last 12 minutes ahead on the scoreboard after a Kevin Durant exhibition left the Sixers touched for the first time. And also another at the end, in the last minutes, which accompanied by two other hits from the perimeter, one from Embiid and the other from Curry, left the game seen for sentence.

With the meeting already decided, the anecdote of the same took place, when Durant and Embiid had an exchange of words, let’s say not exactly friendly, which ended with the Cameroonian sending “home” shouting to the forward right after the end of the duel, while Durant, in the distance, responded with his thumbs up. Two weeks ago, the Nets star invited the Sixers off the Brooklyn floor, not in the most polite way possible either., after beating them. Embiid shouldn’t have forgotten that scene and got his little personal revenge tonight, although after the game the two showed mutual respect. “If there is a player with more talent than me, it is him. I admire his way of playing, we are just competitive”said Embiid. “If you look at the games between Joel and I, it’s always like that, even at the All Star. We respect each other so much that I guess this competitive fire comes naturally.”Durant explained.

In the end, the important thing is that a basketball show by two of the best players in the world could be seen. The pivot, that beyond his unquestionable talent was shown as a problem for his rival because of the position he occupies on the track (Durmmond also hurt them the minutes he played), finished the match with 34 points. The forward, who had not played for three games as he was within the anti-COVID protocols, with 33. All this macerated by a triple-double by James Harden (33 + 14 + 10) who seems to recover feelings, at least in part, regarding a rather bad start to the season. All this on the day that Kyrie Irving trained for the first time with his teammates. His debut is expected on Thursday, January 6 at Indiana, the Nets’ next game away from home. At the moment and without him, they still have the best record in the East.