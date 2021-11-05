Up to 11 games have been played in a new NBA day full of interesting confrontations. Teams like the Blazers confirm their losing streakwhile it doesn’t look like the Pelicans are going to get out of the deepest well in the competition. Rick Carlisle’s Pacers rebound slightly, Nets beat Hawks and Joel Embiid’s Sixers put a stop to the Bulls’ meteoric start to the season: 6-2 for both just behind the Heat (6-1), who lead the Eastern Conference and they have rested tonight. In addition, the Clippers, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Raptors, Warriors and Celtics win.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 107 – 104 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Ricky’s Cavs prolong Lillard’s agony. Check the chronicle here.

INDIANA PACERS 111 – 98 NEW YORK KNICKS

Myles Turner contributed a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds in the massive victory of the Pacers against the Knicks. Turner hit 7 of 10 3-pointers, scoring the first 8 points of a game in which the Pacers always had the advantage. Turner left the game in the second quarter after receiving a blow to the head from Julius Randle. He came back in the second half and opened with a triple in the first minute of the third quarter.. Caris LeVert had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 17 for the Pacers (3-6). RJ Barrett stood out with 23 points as the best scorer for the Knicks, who have won 5 games and lost 3. Julius Randle contributed a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds today, while Evan Fournier contributed 14 to the New York team. The Knicks came close to 85-83 on Derrick Rose’s basket, but the Pacers scored the next 5 points to regain control, which they held until the conclusion.

ORLANDO MAGIC 79 – 92 BOSTON CELTICS

The Celtics win in the middle of a meeting that ends badly. Check the chronicle here.

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 103 – 98 CHICAGO BULLS

Seth Curry scored 22 points and Joel Embiid another 18 points, with 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the Sixers to stop the Bulls’ hot streak. Both teams now share a record (6-2) and are just behind the Heat, who lead the Eastern Conference.. Georges Niang contributed 18 points, Tyrese Maxey added 14 and Furkan Korkmaz went to 11 for the hosts, who won their fourth straight game. The Sixers played without Ben Simmons (again), Tobias Harris (coronavirus-related health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring). In the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan with 37 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach LaVine went to 27. Also, Lonzo Ball scored 13 for his team, which had won six of the season’s opening seven games.. Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, grabbed 10 rebounds.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 100 – 109 TORONTO RAPTORS

Fred VanVleetse went to 33 points, his highest production so far this season, and gave 6 assists to lead the Raptors to victory over the Wizards. Toronto thus sealed its fifth consecutive victory. Additionally, the Canadians avenged a 15-point loss on opening night at home to the Wizards two weeks ago. OG Anunoby scored 21 and Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each had 15 points for the Raptors (6-3). For the Wizards, Bradley Beal led the attack with 25 points. Montrezl Harrell came off the bench and had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Brazilian Raúl Neto contributed 14 goals for Washington (5-3). Neto played 22 minutes, made 5 of 8 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 triples, and 2 of 2 from the personnel line, had 2 rebounds and 4 assists. Washington suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season shooting 8 of 32 (25%) from 3-pointers. The Wizards lost despite leading 23-6 in second-chance points and 40-34 in points in the paint..

BROOKLYN NETS 117 – 108 ATLANTA HAWKS

The Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks with a great performance from Kevin Durant, who added 32 points as the leader of his team’s attack, which achieved its third consecutive victory. After a slow start to the season, the Nets have started to look like last season’s strong team. The team achieved a franchise record of 65.3% in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and followed with 22 3-pointers on Wednesday, their most since they hit a franchise-best 27 on February 15 in Sacramento. . Joe Harris made six triples and scored 18 points, and James Harden had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets (5-3). The Hawks (4-4) led De’Andre Hunter with 26 points. Trae Young approached the triple-double with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists., while Kevin Huerter came off the bench and scored 16.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 108 – 106 DENVER NUGGETS

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who beat the Nuggets in a close match. Ja Morant chipped in 18 points and Desmond Bane and backup Kyle Anderson reached 16 each for the Grizzlies (5-3). A 3-pointer by Bane with 1:19 to play gave Memphis the ultimate lead in its second straight win over Denver. For the Nuggets (4-4) the leading scorer was Nikola Jokic, who had a spectacular double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton scored 26 points and Michael Porter contributed double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Denver shot 8-of-27 from 3-pointers, and the much better Grizzlies went 16-of-34.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 115 – 126 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Paul George had 32 points and led the Clippers, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. George went 11-of-18 from the field, 4-of-8 from the triple, and the Clippers shot better than ever to win their second straight game. The Angelenos shot 60% from the field and made 21 3-pointers, the most so far this year, in 36 attempts.. Reggie Jackson had 29 points, also his best of the season, and Nicolas Batum had 20 for the Clippers (3-4). For the Timberwolves (3-4) the leading scorer was Anthony Edwards, with 28 points. Karl Antony Towns finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes of play, in which he made 6 of 16 shots from the field, including 3 of 8 triples, and 3 of 3 from the personnel line, and delivered three assists. Minnesota, which has lost four of the last five games, was without D’Angelo Russell, who was sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Minnesota also had one of its best shooting nights overall, finishing 45% and going 14 of 40 from beyond the arc in the first of two straight games between the teams.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 108 – 109 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Victory by the minimum of Doncic’s Mavs. Check the chronicle here.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 114 – 92 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

The Warriors continue to do their thing. Great defense against the Hornets. Check the chronicle here.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 112 – 99 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Harrison Barnes had 23 points and 8 rebounds as the leader of the Sacramento Kings attack, which defeated the reviled Pelicans. With their win, the Kings ended their two-game losing streak. Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, with the Kings (4-4). Haliburton scored 7 of his 20 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Sacramento led by five going into the final period and was up 92-91 when Haliburton triggered a 14-0 streak. The Kings’ top pick in the draft a year ago also scored a triple and two free throws as part of that streak. Maurice Harkless added minutes of the game with 32 and contributed 3 goals, scoring 1 of 4 shots from the field (1 of 4 triples), had 5 rebounds and gave 1 assist. For the Pelicans (1-8), Devonte ‘Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 16 points. Jonas Valanciunas left with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kyra Lewis Jr., also contributed 14 points. Willy Hernangómez got 8 points in 11 minutes on the court to be perfect with 2 of 2 shots from the field, 4 of 4 from the personnel line, had 2 rebounds and gave 1 assist. The Pelicans, Zion Williamson injured and watching from the bench, scored just 12 points in the fourth quarter. Fifth loss in a row for them.