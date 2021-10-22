This weekend, Fedor Emelianenko returns to the cage for the first time in nearly two years when he topped Bellator 269 against Tim Johnson.

Emelianenko is an unquestionable MMA legend, and is regarded as the best fighter outside of the UFC. It is precisely that which has caused opinions to differ in the debate on his title as the best heavyweight in history, and on how well ‘The Last Emperor’ would have worked being part of the main MMA promoter in the world.

On Thursday, while debating with fans, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was asked how Fedor would have fared in the UFC in the late 2000s when it seemed like the UFC might actually sign him. The response from Daniel Cormier, UFC was: “not so good.”

“We are talking about a time between 2009-11. In that time, the UFC negotiated with Fedor or at least tried to make something happen. UFC was interested for a long time, until he went to Bellator, he was no longer available. But all the time, Fedor was fighting in various promoters. “

Although he does not consider that Fedor had been very successful, Cormier believes that he could have beaten the most mediatic figure of the time.

Against Brock Lesnar, I admit it. I think it beats him. But other than that, I don’t think Fedor can compete very well in the UFC. Honestly, I think not being signed by the UFC made the intrigue linger. The truth is, I wouldn’t have done well against guys like Junior dos Santos. He was not going to beat Caín Velásquez, so he would have had problems with guys like Cheick Kongo. He wouldn’t have beaten those at the top of the UFC back then. I’m sure of it.”

In the same way, ‘DC’ recognizes some important victories of Fedor, but it is not enough to him to think that he would have had a brilliant step by UFC.

“You’ll say, ‘Well, he beat this guy, he beat Nogueira and he beat Frank Mir.’ As good as he is, he would have been an average fighter at the time, at best. I affirm it. Fedor Emelianenko in the UFC between 2009-11, would have been average, at best. “

In 2009, most saw Emelianenko at the peak of his career.

Undefeated for almost a decade. Most consider that the only defeat of his career was illegitimate. It happened in a TKO for arrest because of an illegal hit. However, with the downfall of Affliction, Emelianenko was looking for a new home, and UFC president Dana White made a strong effort to sign Fedor. However, ultimately, the two parties could not reach an agreement. Fedor went to Strikeforce, where he fought the unknown Brett Rogers. He then lost to Fabricio Werdum not long after. According to Daniel Cormier, this proves his point.

“This turns into a situation where it makes me feel like I’m talking trash about the great Fedor Emelianenko, when actually, I like him. But we’re talking about a guy who was fighting Brett Rogers. The story goes that Brett Rogers was a Walmart employee. He was making $ 100,000, his wife wanted to be a rapper, she got beaten up by Fedor, and he took a backseat. How come you say that leads you to believe that Fedor could compete at the time, with guys like Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos, and you can’t say Werdum, because Werdum beat him when they fought after that? “

Daniel Cormier went on to say that ‘The Last Emperor’ had finally faced the Father Time and the advances of sport.

“We’re talking about guys with limited abilities and that’s where I think Fedor would have been in trouble. The guys weren’t so unique anymore, in their abilities. By the time Fedor was going to go to the UFC, his speed had started to slow down. This is where Fedor would have been in trouble. The speed that Fedor displayed early in his career was second to none. The way he did it overwhelmed people. But, at that time, as he got older, he would have beaten Brock Lesnar because Brock Lesnar had not enjoyed being beaten by him, and he would have weakened. But these guys who are real fighters would have kept fighting, and then as his speed slowed they would have found ways to break him and win those fights. “

“The only way to get the belt was to go straight into a title fight against Lesnar.”

Following his loss to Werdum, Emelianenko lost his next two Strikeforce bouts to Antonio Silva and Dan Henderson before leaving the promoter and retiring in 2012. Emelianenko returned from retirement in 2015, and has fought regularly since then, until COVID. -19. Emelianenko has said that his fight against Timothy Johnson in Moscow on Saturday could be the last of his career.