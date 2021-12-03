12/02/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

grenade and AlavesTeams from the bottom of the classification that are fighting for permanence, will face this Friday at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium in an emergency clash in which they will seek to reconnect with victory to move away from the relegation places.

Granada faces the game plagued with casualties, but with the moral boost that gave it the clear 0-7 victory obtained on Tuesday against the weak Canarian Laguna in the first tie of the Copa del Rey.

The team that leads Robert dark It has only added one point in the last three days of the domestic championship, thanks to the draw in the most recent match in . Club fiefdom (2-2) after losing to Espanyol (2-0) and Real Madrid (1-4) .

A victory this Friday would allow Granada to overcome in the standings an Alavés who now have two more points and put units in between with the relegation zone.

The Albiazules, despite breaking their five-game streak without losing last week to Celta de Vigo, maintained a game very similar to last month.

Despite the defeat against the Galicians, the Albiazul coach Javi Lane, valued the duel as the best of his team in this course. A sign of the inertia of the Basques, who are solid in defense and motivated in attack, in which Joselu Kill and Lewis Rioja they stand as the stilettos of a team that breathes after a difficult start.

Once again, the set piece could be one of the keys to a game in which the Vitoria team will seek to take the initiative and prevail over the air balls thanks to the physical power of its players.

In addition to the offensive group of slime foxes, men like Mamadou Loum, Florian Lejeune or Victor The guard they will be the most sought after in the Basque strategy.

The only triumph of the Vitoria against the Andalusians dates from 1976, when they prevailed 2-3 in the season premiere in the Second Division.

In the casualty section, Granada will have to face the clash without six of its most important players, all of them injured: the centrals Victor Diaz, German Sanchez and portuguese Sundays Duarte, the middle Isma Ruiz, the Venezuelan extreme Darwin Machís and the half point Ruben Rochina.

They are joined as a seventh absence by another key piece of the team of dark how is the midfielder Angel Montoro, sanctioned for accumulation of warnings.

Will return to eleven Lewis Mile, who already played almost an hour in the Cup after being injured for a month, and they also point to headlines occupying the extremes Antonio Doors and Alberto Soro.

The big question in the line-up is whether the left back will be Charlie Neva or Sergio Squire, although it is possible that both enter if dark locates Squire as a left-handed winger, a formula already used in other games.

The people of Vitoria, for their part, have the loss of Ximo Navarrese, injured, and the warning cycle to be followed Ruben Duarte. These two will be the only setbacks for a team that could vary very little from its “eleven & rdquor; regarding the last league duel.

Ferdinand Pacheco will return to the goal after the eliminatory cup and Javi Lopez is called to occupy the left side of a back row completed by Florian Lejeune, Victor The guard and Martin Aguirregabiria.

The physique of Mamadou Loum and the creativity of Toni Moya will occupy the center of the field, which will have the support of Pere Pons, upline each week, while in the offensive zone Edgar Mendez, Lewis Rioja and Joselu Kill They will threaten the rival goal to try to achieve the second victory in the history of the team in the Granada capital.

Probable lineups

Grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Luis Abram, Torrente, Escudero; Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Alberto Soro; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Deportivo Alavés: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Javi López; Loum, Moya, Pons; Édgar, Rioja and Joselu.

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha Committee)

Stadium: New Los Cármenes

Hour: 21.00 hours.