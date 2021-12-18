12/18/2021 at 18:00 CET

With the humiliating defeat in the Copa del Rey against Atlético Baleares (5-0) very close in time, Getafe will try to recover and emerge from relegation with a victory against Osasuna, who accumulates eight games in a row without winning and he needs to break his erratic streak of results as soon as possible.

It will be an emergency duel, more for Getafe, installed from the beginning of the course in the lower area of ​​the table and only three points from salvation thanks to the work of Quique Sánchez Flores, who has refloated a team that seemed destined for eviction .

With the change of coach, Getafe has gained momentum and they have only lost one of the last seven league games they have played. Last day, against Alavés in Mendizorroza, he was close to victory, but Joselu took it away at the last gasp with a goal with three minutes remaining.

If he had won, Getafe, after seventeen games, would have come out of the Second Division hole. However, one more week he will have to fight from the last positions to try to change his destiny. Unlike previous rounds, he will have to do it with a humiliating and unexpected result, Atlético Baleares 5-0.

With that defeat in tow, the Getafe players will have to recover to score three key points in their aspirations. They must do it with some loss: nor Jaime Mata, Vitolo and Sabit Abdulai will be injured, while the Mexican José Juan Macías, Chema Rodríguez and Sandro Ramírez are doubtful, all three with physical problems.

Quique, after aligning an eleven of substitutes in the Cup, will return to play with his eleven type in which only Sandro could be missing, who will be replaced by Dario Poveda in the attack zone. The rest of the players will repeat.

Meanwhile, Osasuna wants to end the year in style with a victory that ends a streak of eight League games without winning. Unlike Getafe, at least in the Cup they complied and beat Deportivo in the second round (1-2).

The Navarrese squad will face the last game of the year with the impulse of that cup victory in which Osasuna made use of important players from the beginning such as Budimir, Kike García or David García.

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, indicated that they are measuring a rival “injured” and “aware” of their need to score points to leave the relegation zone.

Those from Tajonar accumulate five draws and three defeats and have not won since last October 17, when they got the three points from the Estadio de la Cerámica against Villarreal.

At that time, Osasuna was going through a state of optimism regarding aspirations for the end of the season, something that has been dissipating with the passage of some games in which the team has been losing steam.

“You have to take advantage of the inertia. We came from drawing against Barcelona and winning yesterday and we must round off the week. Those emotional situations give you confidence to be closer to getting a good result,” said the coach.

The truth is that those from Arrasate have been moving away from their best version, which is why the team does not lower its guard and continues to work on the errors that have not allowed them to obtain more points than they would like.

It is not the first time this happens. The team already knows what it is like to spend 13 days without winning. It happened last season. Despite this, the board of directors gave their full support to the Biscayan coach, and time proved them right.

One of the most significant casualties for the Getafe clash is that of David García. The central will complete the card cycle and will not be able to be with his teammates. He had played every minute to date (1,530).

The Ibero center-back was being a fundamental piece. His powerful passing game and defensive toughness have kept his opponents at bay and the opposing goalkeeper in check, since he has managed to score three goals, being the team’s top scorer alongside Chimy Avila.

Unai García and Juan Cruz will occupy the rear against the azulones. The good season of both will give reliability to the rest of the players who start ahead of both.

Probable lineups

Getafe: Soria; Nyom or Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Maksimovic, Arambarri, Aleñá; Sandro and Enes Unal.

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez; Moncayola, Torró, Darko, Kike Barja, Chimy Avila, Rubén García.

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Hour: 18:30.