12/17/2021 at 19:08 CET

The Premier league is still mired in chaos caused by the new wave of positives for Covid-19. Until today, five of the ten games of the weekend session have been suspended. It is not ruled out that more will arrive, depending on how the results progress. The only certainty in England right now is that the league and the clubs have been forced to organize an emergency meeting.

The English championship has confirmed that this Monday there will be a meeting with coaches and representatives of all the clubs of the Premier. For now there are several currents of opinion about what should be done. The Brentford manager, Thomas frank, was in favor of suspending the competition: “Postponing this week and also the next Carabao Cup match would give us all several days to clean facilities and break the chain of contagions & rdquor ;. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp He declared that stopping in his tracks does not seem like the best way: “I am not against it, but I do not see the 100% benefit. Stopping two weeks we would miss five or six games. When will we play them? & Rdquor ;.

The situation is not simple, because the infection rates continue to grow. Last Wednesday, Manchester United It had only seven first-team players available, including Covid-19 positives and injured. On Thursday Liverpool were left without Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones. On the same day, at Chelsea, Romelu lukaku it also tested positive. And on Friday, the Manchester City press conference was canceled. Pep Guardiola after the Catalan coach gave an “inconclusive & rdquor; in a test.

Arsenal visit Bielsa

Despite this context, the English league still has several games at stake. The highlight of the day on Saturday will undoubtedly be the one facing Leeds United and Arsenal. Those of Marcelo bielsa They will try to recover from the painful 7-0 conceded against City with the visit of the Gunners, who after two consecutive victories against Southampton and West Ham have settled in the top-4 of the table.