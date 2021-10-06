10/05/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

Coaches Unai Emery, from Villarreal, and Fran Escribá, from Elche, predicted that coach Paco López, dismissed this week at Levante, will face “beautiful projects & rdquor; in a short time after the work he has done in the Valencian club.

Both made these statements in a colloquium at the III Opening Act of the Coaches Course of the Valencian Community Soccer Federation in which López should have also been, who excused his presence, and Valencia coach José Bordalás, who could not go for personal reasons.

“Paco has had a journey in which he has been showing his level. You have lived through a time when Levante has been recognized, when you faced them you knew it was difficult, his hand showed a lot in the attack and defense system and that was a pride & rdquor;, Emery pointed out.

“Then there is the reality of football, when things do not go so well and there is a focus that is on the coach. It is a fate that we have the coaches but this has to strengthen him. He will find beautiful projects,” said Emery, that He was sure that the decision would not have been “comfortable” for Levante.

Escribá said that if he had to talk about “a friend on the bench & rdquor; He would speak of Paco López and assured that they maintain a “great friendship & rdquor; and he recalled that they coincided as players and also at Villarreal.

“I wish him the best and good projects will come. They had a trajectory from last season and in this they did not get victories either, but it is curious because they were about to beat Madrid, Rayo tied them in the discount and Cádiz in the last play. If you add those six points, we would be talking about something else. It cannot be considered a failure, your work is excellent & rdquor ;, he defended.

Both also discussed the usefulness of the VAR and they were in favor of its use, although they pointed out that it is necessary to gain agility in decision-making.

“I am pro VAR. Referees are people and an emotional balance is difficult and tended to the home teams especially the strongest. There was always a part in favor and that conditioned a lot and the referees are helped with the VAR, there is more objectivity. It seeks to give justice and frees the referee even if there is still adjustment, as in the issue of the hands & rdquor;, Emery pointed out.

“What we have to achieve is that it does not break the dynamism,” said the Villarreal coach.

Scribe said that it is already “part of the game & rdquor; although he acknowledged that in his case he no longer celebrates “no goal & rdquor ;. “I see colleagues who embrace euphoric and I think ‘wait’, it has taken away that joy but it imparts justice even though there are things of perception such as the force of a push & rdquor ;, he reflected.

“The bad part is that they take too long to make the decision. The other day I rewound it and they were there for three minutes, I think it takes a long time but I think it is an excellent tool & rdquor ;, he concluded.