Mexico City, Nov 3 (.) .- The case of the former director of Pemex Emilio Lozoya, accused of receiving bribes from Odebrecht, had a sharp turn of the script on Wednesday when he entered preventive prison after the Prosecutor’s Office ruled the controversial agreement that had kept him away from jail for a year.

At the request of the Public Ministry, Judge Artemio Zúñiga locked him up in the North Prison of Mexico City pending the trial, the date of which could be decided at a hearing scheduled for December 3.

Unexpected turn in the Lozoya case

Lozoya, director of the state oil company during the Government of Enrique Peña Neto (2012-2018), was captured last year in Spain and extradited to Mexico, where he closed a controversial agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office not to step on jail in exchange for indicting dozens of politicians, including former President Peña Nieto himself.

After landing in Mexico, he took a statement from the hospital for alleged anemia, was released with a geolocation bracelet and until now had participated in all hearings by videoconference.

But this Wednesday the judge forced him to go in person to the North Prison, where he arrived in a truck with his lawyers and his mother, also linked to the case, and refused to give statements to the many media concentrated at the door.

Inside, the Public Ministry surprised by requesting preventive detention, considering that the accused no longer meets the criteria of opportunity, a figure similar to that of a protected witness, and that he has the resources to flee the country.

This surprising script twist comes after Lozoya was captured last month eating with friends at a luxurious Asian restaurant in the capital., which caused enormous indignation in the country and was even condemned by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the local press, these controversial images generated a major anger from the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero.

After photos in a restaurant, FGR reiterates that Emilio Lozoya continues to be processed According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former director of Pemex must deliver evidence for his defense on November 3. pic.twitter.com/DUtKgY6rob – Mister Ahh! (@Mister_ah) October 30, 2021

The jail request was supported by the Federal Government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and by the current leadership of Pemex, which are involved as prosecutors in the case.

In addition to Odebrecht, Lozoya has another process open for the alleged purchase at a premium of a useless fertilizer plant when he ran the state oil company.

The coordinator of the Morena party in the Mexican Senate, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, pointed out this Wednesday that too much time has been devoted to the criminal process against Lozoya, but “justice cannot be maintained in an indefinite delay” and the control judge must proceed against who is responsible.

“It seems too long to me that has been allocated to this process, without clarity yet on the elements of responsibility of the alleged culprits,” he told the media.

In addition, he pointed out that it is time to review the legal status of protected witness, which Lozoya enjoys, so that “it is more effective and forceful.”

Lozoya had provided “various evidence”

The Lozoya case generated an authentic earthquake in Mexico because, in order to free the jail, he accused Peña Nieto and the former Secretary of Finance and Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray, whom he accused of having used Odebrecht bribes for the 2012 electoral campaign and to buy the vote in favor of the opposition to the 2013 energy reform.

Just last month, the Prosecutor’s Office argued that Lozoya had provided “various evidence” that have allowed it “to prosecute a first group of legislators who received millionaire bribes to vote in favor of Odebrecht’s claims.”

Until now, the only one behind bars for this matter was former senator Jorge Luis Lavalle, from the National Action Party (PAN), in preventive detention since April.

In addition, the Public Ministry accuses former PAN presidential candidate Ricardo Anya of having pocketed 6.8 million pesos ($ 336,000) for his vote in favor of the reform.

Anaya, who is out of Mexico, has denounced a persecution against the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because he wants to repeat as a candidate of the right in 2024.

This day, the president of the PAN, Marko Cortés pointed out that with Lozoya’s arrest, the Odebrecht case should be thoroughly investigated and corruption punished.

In addition, he described as a good sign of the Judicial Power the preventive detention issued against the former director of Pemex and said that “if the excesses (of Lozoya) had not been exhibited by the media, Lozoya would continue to dine at the best restaurants in the world. country ”, he pointed out.

According to some leaks, the Prosecutor’s Office is also preparing accusations against former President Peña Nieto, who lives in Spain, and against former Minister Videgaray, who teaches in the United States.

Until now, the only one from the Peña Nieto Administration in jail was former Secretary of Development Rosario Robles, who has been in pretrial detention for two years for a case of diversion of funds.

The Prosecutor’s Office had justified the differential treatment with Lozoya because the former director of Pemex collaborated with justice and former secretary Robles no.

Also read:

· Judge dismisses Ricardo Anaya’s claim against Emilio Lozoya

Almost 9 out of 10 Mexicans in favor of judging Salinas, Calderón and Peña