In virtually all of his filmography, Christopher Nolan has worked with highly sought-after actors. Why should your next feature film be the exception? A few days ago, we learned that Cillian Murphy would take on the lead role in Nolan’s next film, the plot of which revolves around the scientist who created the atomic bomb. On the other hand, now comes news that Emily Blunt could also join the cast of Oppenheimer, in a role equally essential to the story that the filmmaker longs to tell.

This week, Deadline reported that Emily Blunt is in talks to play the physicist Oppenheimer’s wife in Nolan’s movie of the same name. The media also noted that there are expectations that the entire cast of the film will be made up of great celebrities. However, Cillian Murphy is the only actor who (so far) has confirmed his participation in the project. He will play Julius Robert Oppenheimer himself, who was part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s and is considered the father of the atomic bomb.

Previously, this upcoming biopic was described as an “epic thriller filmed in IMAX” that will allow audiences to enter “into the exciting paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it” (via). Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by authors Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. In addition to director and screenwriter, Christopher Nolan will serve as producer alongside his eternal companion Emma Thomas.

Universal Pictures will be responsible for distributing the film worldwide. Only in September was it confirmed that the film studio had replaced Warner Bros. Pictures as the home of Nolan’s new film project. Production is expected to begin in early 2022, with Oppenheimer expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Nolan’s team is joined by some collaborators for Tenet, including cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Emily Blunt comes from starring in Jungle Cruise, an adventure film inspired by the eponymous Disney theme park attraction. Previously, the British actor headed the cast of A Silent Place: Part II, the sequel to the 2018 film where she curiously shared credits with Cillian Murphy. This terrifying sequel, with John Krasinski back in the executive chair, became a success after amassing $ 297.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Source: CinePremiere