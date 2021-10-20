Emily Blunt is one of the most interesting actresses in the industry. His career is a clear reflection of his versatility and his effort to cover all possible genres with respect and dedication. The Devil Wears Prada – 75% launched her to fame, but titles like Sicario: Tierra de Nadie – 94%, Edge of Tomorrow – 91% and even Jungle Cruise – 70% have kept it on the map. She was recently recognized for her performance in Un Lugar en Silencio – 98% and A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, which helped to once again bring to the table the issue of actresses in horror films that are not awarded such as those who work in melodramas.

In addition to being one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, Blunt is also beloved by the public. For example, fans are constantly asking Marvel that the actress join her husband, John Krasinski, in starring in a new adaptation of Fantastic 4, despite the fact that she has already commented on several occasions that she is simply not interested. But while the world keeps trying to make her change her mind, the interpreter has several projects pending with very relevant directors.

According to Deadline, Emily blunt is about to finish negotiations to join Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s next film and the first he will develop after ending his relationship with Warner Bros. because of what happened with Tenet – 83%. Months ago it was announced that the director was looking for a new alliance because he was no longer happy with the decisions that the producer took to cope with the problems caused by the global pandemic. Finally, Nolan found in Universal Pictures to a new ally and quickly got to work.

It was also recently confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be the lead in the film. The actor has already worked with Nolan several times since he hired him to play Scarecrow in Batman Begins – 84%. It is also interesting to note that Murphy and Blunt just worked together on A Quiet Place Part II, which could mean that the also protagonist of Peaky Blinders was the one who recommended his colleague to play Katherine Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer will tell the whole process that Robert Oppenheimer went through during the so-called Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb. It is known that the physicist regretted his work almost immediately and spent the rest of his life trying to convince governments to avoid an atomic war. Similarly, it was one of the pillars in the global campaign to stop the arms race. Christopher Nolan will be based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai bird and Martin J. Sherwin which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006.

The film is expected to be released on July 21, 2023, a date that was already reserved for Nolan’s titles, although the date for the start of filming is not known for now. In fact, the status of the script is not known, only that Nolan will write it without help. It is the first biographical story that he will develop and for this he will join forces again to have the best team, such as Hoyte Van Hoytema, who was the cinematographer of his last three films.

Christopher Nolan has wanted to make a biopic for several years, but time and again his projects had fallen apart. According to IndieWire, the director spent years writing a biography of the flamboyant billionaire Howard Hughes, but the Martin Scorsese film eventually stalled his idea. Fans of the creator know that he is sure to put an interesting twist on the genre and his proposal could lead him to the big awards that love stories based on true events.

