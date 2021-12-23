Emily in Paris premieres its second season on Netflix

Finally, after a long wait, the famous Serie Emily in Paris premieres its second season full of glamor on the Netflix platform, something that undoubtedly has many excited.

“Emily in Paris” begins her second season on Netflix and Lily Collins says it will have more diversity, more comedy and much more glamor than its predecessor.

The magic of Paris, beauty and fashion return to be the protagonists of the second season of “Emily in Paris” in Netflix, which opens this December 22.

In addition, as we mentioned before, assures the interpreter Lily Collins, it will have “more diversity, more comedy and much more glamor” than the first season.

Unlike the past production, in which “Emily Cooper” feels like in another world, since she arrives in Paris without knowing French, while in this new season “Emily” gets more into Parisian customs and experiments more with people.

I feel much more comfortable this season. I speak more French, I develop more, I explore the city in depth and that makes my circle of friends grow and helps me to function better at work. All this will also cause more comic situations to occur, because I will not stop screwing up either, “says Collins in the interview.

Once established in the city, this second season will show how “Emily”, after being involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and chef “Gabriel” and her first French friend, “Camille”, finds herself determined to focus on her work. , the marketing agency Savoir, and in gaining the trust and respect of his boss “Sylvie”.

The relationship with ‘Sylvie’ will definitely improve. They already know each other better, she already knows how ‘Emily’ works. Obviously there will be times when she has to be tough and serious, ultimately she is her boss, but there is more appreciation, respect and trust than what we saw in the first season. (…) What I like the most about this second part is to play that duality of personalities with the character of Philippine “, the actress confesses.

While putting together marketing campaigns, “Emily” continues to attend French classes, where she meets a fellow British expat, “Alfie”, who both infuriates and intrigues her.

And unsurprisingly, this one will make your love life shake up again and that much more exciting.

They are both very stubborn when they meet. They have a different way of seeing Paris and what life is, however, as they gain confidence, their relationship will improve and the way they combine together is beautiful, “says Laviscount.

For his part, Collins anticipates that the dynamics and the way they flirt will be the strong point of the comedy.

The main support of “Emily” will continue to be “Mindy”, as in the first season, with whom now she not only shares confidences, but will also be roommates.

Park’s character gains weight in the new chapters, since now she is ready to succeed in music, especially with a peculiar group that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Also, she works as a compass when Emily loses the north, and she will do so on more than one occasion.