Netflix confirms two more seasons of “Emily in Paris”

Recently, it became known that the famous platform of Netflix is preparing a 3rd and 4th season of the hit series “Emily in Paris”, something that had never happened, as they usually only confirm per season, not two.

Everything seems to indicate that “Emily in Paris” is reaping endless hits, and now Netflix confirms that there will be more seasons.

For lovers of the series “Emily in Paris” there is great and good news, then, the famous red logo platform has finally confirmed that there will be third Y quarter season coming soon.

It may interest you: Emily in Paris premieres its second season on Netflix

Previously, we let you know that as expected, the series triumphed in its first weekend and in fact continues to be one of the most viewed titles by subscribers.

On the other hand, the streaming platform announced this Monday, January 10, 2022 that there will be a 3rd and 4th of the series, this after the second installment will be released on December 22, where it is announced that Emily who already lives in Paris, France after leaving Chicago has an increasingly peaceful life and has adapted better to her new way of life.

It should be noted that this series was the most viewed on the platform in 2020, so if you haven’t seen it yet, this is the right time.

This is how after the unexpected end of the second installment of the series and the success it had on the streaming platform, the future looked good for Emily in Paris, who despite the criticism she won at its launch in 2020 managed to sneak between the most viewed content on Netflix at that time.

According to what was revealed by Variety, Emily’s new season in Paris will begin filming in the French capital, also known as The City of Love, between next March and July 2022.

However, on this occasion, Paris will not be the only setting in history, since Emily will apparently also walk the streets of London, the city to which her love interest Alfie belongs, played by Lucien Laviscount and that we saw for the first time in the second season.

Everything seems to indicate that the new episodes of Emily in Paris will develop in a new love triangle, however, at the moment the official date of the premiere of the third season is unknown.