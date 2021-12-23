The romanticism of Paris, the magic that runs through its corners, as well as the beauty and importance of its fashion are once again the protagonists of the second season of Emily in Paris (Netflix), which according to the interpreter Lily Collins assures . will have “ more diversity, more comedy and much more glamor ”than its predecessor.

Unlike the first season in which Emily Cooper (Collins) recently arrived in the French capital, a city with customs very different from those of the United States, and without knowing any French, she feels like a fish out of water, in this second -which will arrive on the platform tomorrow- he gets more into Parisian customs and experiments more with people.

“I feel much more comfortable this season. I speak more French, I develop more, I explore the city in depth and that makes my circle of friends grow and helps me to function better at work. All this will also cause more comic situations to occur, because it will not stop screwing up, ”laughs Collins in the interview.

Once settled in the city, this second season will show how Emily, after being involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her first French friend, Camille (Camille Razat), is determined to focus on her work, marketing agency Savoir, and earning the trust and respect of his boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

“The relationship with Sylvie will definitely improve. They already know each other better, she already knows how Emily works, obviously there will be times when she has to be tough and get serious, after all, she is her boss, but there is more appreciation, respect and trust than what we saw in the First season. (…) What I liked the most about this second part is to play that duality of personalities with the character of Philippine ”, the actress confesses.

While mounting marketing campaigns, Emily combines it with continuing to go to French classes. There, Collins’ character meets a fellow British expat, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who both infuriates and intrigues her. This one will make your love life rock again.

“They are both very stubborn and stubborn when they meet, they have a different perspective on what Paris is and what life is. However, as they gain confidence, their relationship will improve and the way they develop together is beautiful, ”says Laviscount. For his part, Collins advances that the dynamics and the way they flirt will be “the strong point of comedy.”

As in last season, Emily’s main support will continue to be Mindy (Ashley Park) with whom she now not only shares confidences, but will also be roommates.

Park’s character gains weight in the new chapters showing off her voice, since now she is ready to succeed in music and with a peculiar group that will not leave anyone indifferent. She works as a compass when Emily loses the north and she will do so on more than one occasion.

