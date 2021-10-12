With the recent memory of the putt he made to sign the European victory against the United States in the Solheim Cup held at the beginning of the month in Toledo (Ohio), Emily Kristine Pedersen arrive at Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya with the justified vitola of favorite. The Danish, therefore, heads the international squad of this tournament of the Ladies European Tour that is played in the Terramar Golf Club from October 1 to 3.

Pedersen, in addition, already has five victories on the European professional circuit and is the most recent winner of the Race to Costa del Sol, the order of merit of the Ladies European Tour that ends once again this year at the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain. Its character, quality and versatility are evident in all the tournaments that it participates and will once again be an unbeatable claim for the spectators who come to the Sitges field.

The remarkable international roster of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya, made up of players from 26 different nationalities, also includes other players who have defended the European pavilion at the Solheim Cup, such as the Welsh Becky Brewerton, the Swedes Caroline Hedwall and Linda Wessberg, and the English Florentyna Parker. Parker also won the inaugural edition of the tournament held at the Terramar Golf Club after beating Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda in a sensational playoff in 2017.

Also noteworthy is the presence of two historical players of international golf, the South African Lee-Anne Pace, with ten Ladies European Tour titles to her credit, and the American Beth allen, with three wins, both also winners of the Race to Costa del Sol (in 2010 and 2006, respectively). Precisely, the Terramar Golf Club will be the scene of an interesting duel in the upper zone of this classification, since the players who escort the current leader, the talented Thai Atthaya Thitikul, will try to neutralize part of the advantage that it takes them. Therefore, we will have to be attentive to the evolutions of the Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, the Finnish Sanna Nuutinen and the Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord, second, third and fourth in the table of the Race to Costa del Sol 2021.

Making a quick numerical summary, there are 31 players on the tournament roster who already have victories in the Ladies European Tour and 36 who have achieved titles in the LET Access Series, the continental promotion circuit, figures that endorse the quality of those gathered from October 1 to 3 at the Terramar Golf Club.