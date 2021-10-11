With the fresh memory still in the memory of the fans of the decisive putt that he scored Emily Kristine Pedersen to certify the victory of Europe in view of USA on the Solheim Cup which was played at the beginning of the month in Toledo (Ohio, United States), the 25-year-old Danish golfer has reached the Estrella Damm Ladies Open arrives in Sitges with the aim of continuing to reap good results. The player of Copenhagen, recent winner of the Race to Costa del SoHe surprised everyone by undergoing an ice bath in preparation for the Catalan appointment to “learn to control my breathing when I was stressed and under pressure. It was a new technique that almost caused me to panic attack and learn to control it. It’s about going through something really uncomfortable, like diving into zero degree water and then controlling your breathing to simulate what it feels like in a decisive moment or under pressure to win, “said the Copenhagen player.

Emily Kristine Pedersen has already achieved important victories, but she has not yet reaped any individual success in 2021 so far, hence she recognizes that “I want to win an event this year, or maybe a couple, trying to be in the fight. at least three of the last five I’m playing. It is always difficult with the ranking because it depends on how others play, “he added, although he warns that” I always start a tournament with the idea of ​​winning it. I know that my game is going in the right direction, but it is about trying to be patient and don’t chase him too hard. I think the last few weeks I’ve been chasing him too hard and I have to let it happen. “

I think the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain will be incredible and I hope to be in the team

Spain has always been good at Emily Kristine Pedersen, hence she is determined to qualify for her third appearance in the Solheim Cup when the next edition takes place in Finca Cortesín in Andalusia in 2023. “I think the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain will be incredible and I hope to be in the team.”

Along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, 125 players of 26 nationalities will be at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open, in a tournament that presents as a great novelty the new design of the competition course of the CG Terramar, after last year the tournament could not be held due to COVID-19. The original course was designed in 1927, making it one of the oldest courses in Spain, but recent work by Mackenzie & Ebert Golf Course Architects has left an impressive 5,996 meter, par 72 course. With the latest changes On the course, there is a new par three on the 11th hole, a par four on the 12th and a par five on the 13th, while the construction of a new par four on the 10th hole is the crown jewel of renovations. made.

Canceled in 2020, the latest winners have been Carlota Ciganda (2019), Anne van Dam (2018) and Florentyna parker in 2017.

