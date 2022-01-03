Grammy award winning rapper Eminem just bought an NFT and is now part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). An exclusive club where the Ape NFT is like the access card to other services.

As is known, Eminem, is an American rapper whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1972. He is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having sold more than 220 million records worldwide.

Also, he is the only rapper to have won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, which he won for “Lose Yourself” in the movie “8 Mile.” Likewise, he has won several American Music Awards and 15 Grammy Awards.

Specifically, Eminem bought one of the Bored Ape for 123.45 ETH. Approximately $ 457,000. Meanwhile, he appears to have collected at least 15 NFTs on OpenSea, under the name Shady Holdings.

By the way, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, is a limited NFT collection of 10,000 avatars. Exclusive digital items that live on the Ethereum Blockchain.

In particular, GeeGazza, also a member of BAYC, sold the Bored Ape to Eminem. Announcing that the sale that is becoming a reality is “insane” and commenting, “I am living in a simulation.”

Regardless, GeeGazza had been waiting to sell this Bored Ape to Eminem for months. In November he said, “I still believe that Eminem is destined to buy my Bored Ape one day. You don’t understand how long I’ve been protesting that Eminem buys my Bored Ape. “

As a fun fact, Eminem quickly turned his Bored Ape into his profile picture on Twitter. In fact, the NFT looks like it. But, he has yet to comment publicly on the sale.

Additionally, Eminem is no stranger to the world of NFT, having released “Shady Con,” an NFT collection of instrumental beats. The deal was a huge success after one of them sold for more than $ 100,000. In addition to the beats, shoppers had the opportunity to purchase a limited edition set from NFT.

“I have been collecting since I was a child, everything from comics to baseball cards to toys. As well as all the cassette rap albums that I could get my hands on.

In addition, he added: “I tried to recreate some of those collections from that time in my life and I know that I am not alone. I wanted to give this release the same vibe of, ‘Oh man, I have to get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It has been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own passion for collecting.

Some who have bought non-fungible token

Another who bought a Bored Ape was rapper Gunna, calling him Butta. He even celebrated his latest purchase with the NFT tattoo on his leg.

The list also includes athletes, musicians, YouTubers, and actors. For example:

Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host, Rapper Post Malone, Stephen Curry, the NBA star, Calvin Cordozar Broadus. Best known as hip hop artist Snoop Dogg. Musician Jermaine Dupri. Celebrated musician and businessman Jay-Z. Colombian singer Shakira.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Václav Havel: “Hope is not the same as optimism. It is not the conviction that something will work out, but the certainty that something makes sense, regardless of how it turns out.

