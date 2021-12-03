12/03/2021 at 14:00 CET

.

United Arab Emirates (AEU) has signed a contract of purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets and 12 French Caracal helicopters, for 17,000 million euros, as announced by the French presidency this Friday during a visit by Emmanuel Macron to the Arab nation. French Defense Ministry spokesman Hervé Grandjean called it the “largest arms contract in history“.

“In addition to the presence of three French military bases on Emirati territory, this mutual trust translates into the acquisition of 80 Rafale aircraft, 12 Caracal helicopters and associated elements,” the Elysee announced in a statement after a meeting in Dubai between Macron and the crown prince of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the first of the French president during a two-day tour that will also take him to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, both leaders discussed various issues related to the bilateral relationship Yet the situation current in Middle east and in the north of Africa. Among other matters, Macron thanked his interlocutor for the logistical support provided by his country to France in his fight against terrorism in the region of Sahel. On the other hand, in terms of security, both countries agreed to continue deepening their partnership for common security and to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the radicalism“.

“Autonomy and security”

In this context, the sale of the Rafale “is a major achievement of the strategic partnership between the two countries that consolidates their ability to act together in favor of their autonomy and security,” added the statement from the French presidency.

However, the purchase has not been seen in the same way by some organizations in favor of human rights, as is the case of Human Rights Watch, who criticized the landmark takeover for the UAE’s role “in the atrocities of the military operations in Yemen carried out by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.” “The sale of arms and the protection of dubious military associations on behalf of the fight against terrorism and at the expense of human rights it will remain a stain on Macron’s diplomatic record, “he added to the NGO.